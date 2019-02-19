The Iowa Utilities Board on Monday approved a five-year energy efficiency plan filed by MidAmerican Energy Company.
The plan, approved for 2019-2023, includes 14 energy efficiency and demand response programs with a proposed total budget of $256 million.
The plan contains about $709 million in net electric benefits and more than $41 million in net natural gas benefits, projected to cumulatively save 767 million kilowatt-hours and 8.3 million therms.
The IUB determined MidAmerican’s plan meets cost-effectiveness testing; includes programs for residential, commercial and industrial customer classes; and projects expenses that fall within budget parameters defined by Iowa Code.
Iowa law allows customers of rate-regulated utility companies to request an exemption from participating in an energy efficiency plan if a plan does not meet the threshold 1.0 score on a cumulative rate-payer impact test. MidAmerican’s plan score of 1.09 does not trigger that exemption for the utility’s customers.