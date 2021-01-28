Iowa Workforce Development initial unemployment insurance claims decline

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Jan. 17-23, was 5,510, a decrease of 870 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 4,938 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 572 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 47,154, an increase of 1,140 from the previous week.

For the week ending Jan. 23, nearly 64.6% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is an increase from 63.6% the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 6,380 (a decrease of 405) and continuing claims to 46,014 (a decrease of 680 for a total decrease of 1,085 overall). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

IWD has started issuing the $300 additional per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payment to all eligible individuals including retroactive payments

For the week ending Jan. 23, 2021, unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $15,769,472.15.

Claimants receiving unemployment are required to perform weekly work searches. Those who will be required to begin work searches will be notified by IWD. We have also posted updates on our website regarding this requirement. There are currently almost 63,000 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0