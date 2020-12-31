 Skip to main content
Iowa Workforce Development initial unemployment insurance claims up for week
DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa filed for Dec. 20-26 was 7,644, an increase of 373 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 7,101 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 543 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 38,296, an increase of 804 from the previous week.

For the week ending Dec. 26 almost 70.6% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is an increase from 68.9% the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 7,271 (a decrease of 374) and continuing claims to 37,492 (a decrease of 826 for a total decrease of 1,200 overall). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

IowaWORKS Centers are not providing in-person services. Customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities. Further assistance can also be received by visiting the website or calling customer service.

On Dec. 27, the President signed into law extensions for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs which were set to end December 26.

IWD will therefore be able to prevent a gap in payments for either of these programs and individuals currently receiving benefits from the programs, will continue to receive them without interruption.

IWD continues to await guidance from U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) before Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits and new applications for PUA and PEUC benefits filed after December 27 can be paid. IWD anticipates the guidance will be issued within the next two weeks.

There are currently almost 68,000 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov. Not all claimants will be required to begin work searches, including for example, those who are receiving PUA benefits due to a medical condition or lack of childcare.

