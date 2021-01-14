Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims decreased last week

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa filed Jan. 3-9, was 7,638, a decrease of 217 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 7,022 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 616 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 49,451, an increase of 6,286 from the previous week, according to a news release from Iowa Workforce Development.

For the week ending Jan. 9, almost 68.3% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is a decrease from 68.6% the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 7,855 (a decrease of 381) and continuing claims to 43,165 (a decrease of 736 for a total decrease of 1,117 overall).

Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

IowaWORKS customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities.