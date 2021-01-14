Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims decreased last week

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa filed Jan. 3-9, was 7,638, a decrease of 217 from last week’s adjusted numbers.
There were 7,022 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 616 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 49,451, an increase of 6,286 from the previous week, according to a news release from Iowa Workforce Development.
For the week ending Jan. 9, almost 68.3% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is a decrease from 68.6% the previous week.
The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 7,855 (a decrease of 381) and continuing claims to 43,165 (a decrease of 736 for a total decrease of 1,117 overall).
Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.
IowaWORKS customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities.
On Dec. 27, 2020, President Trump signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) of 2021, reauthorizing and extending the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. The CAA also created the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program. IWD has received the implementing guidance from the United States Department of Labor (USDOL), and is now working on the extensive system programming needed to distribute payments to eligible claimants. There is no need to call or reapply for these programs.
Call customer service only if you have questions about filing for unemployment benefits. Claimants who have questions about their claim status or benefit payments should email uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov.
Claimants receiving unemployment are required to perform weekly work searches. Those who will be required to begin work searches will be notified by IWD.
There are currently almost 61,000 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov. Not all claimants will be required to begin work searches, including for example, those who are receiving PUA benefits due to a medical condition or lack of childcare.
