Iowa Workforce jobless claims up

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, was 9,458, an increase of 3,466 from the previous week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 8,720 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 738 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 37,112, an increase of 2,310 from the previous week.

November through February are traditionally the months Iowa Workforce Development sees the most unemployment claims, driven by increased claims in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing due to seasonal layoffs.

For the week ending Nov. 21, almost 43.6% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 5,992 (a decrease of 320) and continuing claims to 34,802 (a decrease of 440 for a total decrease of 760 overall).

Iowa Workforce Development and all IowaWORKS Centers will be closed November 25-27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

For the week ending Nov. 21 unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $10,269,549.21.