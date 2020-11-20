Iowa's unemployment rate drops to 3.6% in October

DES MOINES — Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in October. The state’s jobless rate was 2.8 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent in October.

“We have to balance fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with a targeted approach that protects lives while also keeping our economy open and our kids safely in the classroom,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“The drop in the unemployment rate in October is a ray of sunshine and demonstrates that Iowa continues to recover economically from the effects of the pandemic,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “As we enter the traditional time of higher unemployment due to seasonal layoffs, it's important to note that employers are still looking for employees and there are over 72,000 openings posted on iowaworks.gov.”