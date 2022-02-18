IowaWORKS sets hiring events from Feb. 21 to 25

IowaWORKS, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, will hold the following hiring events during the week of Feb. 21-25.
Tuesday, Feb. 22: LeClaire Manufacturing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring production, CNC programmer, CMM programmer and maintenance tech.
Wednesday, Feb. 23: PSSI, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hiring assembly and production.
Thursday, Feb. 24: Kraft Heinz, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring production, maintenance techs, electricians.
Friday, Feb. 25: Durham School Services, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hiring drivers.
The offices are closed Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents Day.
