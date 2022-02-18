 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

IowaWORKS sets hiring events from Feb. 21 to 25

  • 0
IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, will hold the following hiring events during the week of Feb. 21-25.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: LeClaire Manufacturing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring production, CNC programmer, CMM programmer and maintenance tech.

Wednesday, Feb. 23: PSSI, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hiring assembly and production.

Thursday, Feb. 24: Kraft Heinz, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring production, maintenance techs, electricians.

Friday, Feb. 25: Durham School Services, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hiring drivers.

The offices are closed Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents Day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News