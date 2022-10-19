Iron Tee Golf swinging into Bettendorf late 2023

The ball is rolling on a new state-of-the-art entertainment complex in Bettendorf.

Construction has officially begun on the much-anticipated Iron Tee Golf complex, which is being built just east of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. The new golf venue continues the momentum in the "the plex neighborhood," said Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell.

"Everyone should realize that this is a regional asset like no other," he said. "Not only does it benefit Bettendorf ... it benefits every community in the Quad-Cities."

The year-round entertainment venue is similar to Top Golf. It promises 58 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays for golf as well as a full bar and year-round activities for kids and families.

Opening by the end of next year, the venue also will feature a 10,000 square foot video-gaming space that will include virtual reality mini-golf as well as multiple event spaces.

Next up are plans to build a 20-acre multi-sport complex near Interstate 80.

The four baseball fields on the property will have the ability to shift into six flexible fields for youth sports. There will also be two soccer fields and the potential for two smaller soccer fields.

Also in the future are plans for an 18,000 square foot outdoor common area that will be staged between the multi-sport fields and the golf venue. It will feature over-sized games, seating and food and drink.

Herrell said the new attractions to the area are not only a win for tourism, but for locals too.

"What the City of Bettendorf continuously does is it invests in itself, and that all starts at the top," he said.

Mayor Bob Gallagher said the new complex is the second phase of a multi-phase project. The city believes in it fully, he said, and is committed to growth.

"This impact is reaching far and wide, and we're very proud of our partnership here," he said.

The city has already invested millions into storm and sanitary sewer repair and currently is working on a road project at the end of Competition Drive.

In 2025, the city plans to construct a pedestrian bridge north of Kwik Star and south of I-80. The bridge would connect Iron Tee Golf and the TBK Sports Complex, making it easier for visitors to get from one to the other. It's slated to be completed by 2026.

"After that work is done here on the streets and roads, the corridor will see the beginning of a $48 million I-80 interchange redevelopment," the mayor said.

In addition to growing with the area, Iron Tee Golf is bringing a partner.

First Tee works with youth to give them access to golf and learn about the sport. Executive Director Sara McLaughlin-Cross said in the new building, the organization will have its own classroom and teach lessons. It will also mark First Tee's fifth location in the Quad City area.

"Having program locations in all four cities gets us another step closer to making golf an extremely accessible sport to all youth," she said. "Over and over, the Quad-Cities always comes through to support our local youth."