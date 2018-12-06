Quad-City Five Guys fanatics have been let down before.
But, a new sign on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport shows greater promise the burger chain is soon to arrive in the Quad-Cities. A sign teasing to the opening of Five Guys Burgers & Fries sits near a retail center under construction at Utica Ridge Road and Market Square Circle.
The Five Guys logo is the only indication of potential retailers to open in the commercial space, near Buffalo Wild Wings and Hilton's Homewood Suites.
Officials with Five Guys' corporate office have not returned several messages to confirm the opening of a Davenport location.
Hundreds of Quad-City residents have been pleading on social media for a Five Guys location for years. Last March, the possibility of a west Davenport location stirred excitement when a "coming soon" sign was posted at the former Wendy's near Walmart. Realtors quickly confirmed the sign was fake.
Five Guys, which began with one restaurant in Virginia in 1986, now operates more than 1,500 locations, according to its website. Five Guys has Iowa locations in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Des Moines.
The 8,400-square foot retail center on Utica Ridge Road is being marketed by Cushman and Wakefield Iowa Commercial Advisors. According to its website, two retail spaces are still available, totaling around 6,000 square feet.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.