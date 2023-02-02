Isabel Bloom would be celebrating her 115th birthday this month, and her namesake company is celebrating its 60th.

Located at 736 Federal St. in Davenport, a four-day celebration will begin Friday, Feb. 17 through Monday, Feb. 20 — Bloom's birthday. Co-owner of the Isabel Bloom shop, Donna Young, has been with the company since 1981.

After graduating from St. Ambrose, the Council Bluffs native started as a finisher and was the fifth employee in the company.

"As a very small company, we got to do a little bit of everything," she said.

Young eventually moved into a few different roles before landing in mold making. It was through that job she was able to get to know the artist, Isabel Bloom.

"I had no idea what that opportunity would turn into," she said.

Isabel Bloom was born in Texas in 1908 and moved with her family to Davenport the year after. As a child she began using clay to create sculptures. Her love for the arts continued as she grew up and eventually Bloom went on to the Art Institute of Chicago to study painting and the Vogue School of fashion to learn dress designing.

In 1932 she picked up a pamphlet advertising an art colony in Stone City and decided to attend. There she met artist John Bloom, whom she would marry in 1938. In the early 40s the couple and their three children settled in a home in Davenport, where they each had an art studio.

During the course of the next several decades Bloom received multiple awards for her ceramics. In the late 40s and 50s, she started making garden art, using concrete because it was affordable, sturdy and weather resistant. In 1963 she opened a studio in the Village of East Davenport.

Bloom eventually sold the business, and it changed hands a couple of times until 2011, when Young and her two business partners, Cathy Nevins and Bill Bennett, bought it. Bennett has now retired, but retains his share of the company.

Nevins started with the company in 1996 as an accountant.

"It was supposed to be a part-time job, but I don't think it was ever part-time," she said.

For years, the three worked together in different areas of the business. Young was in the creative arts side, Bennett was in production and operations and Nevins in business administration. When they were told about the opportunity to purchase, they jumped at the chance.

Young said she was on board right away, but Nevins had a little more reservation. Co-owing a business was a big step, but before long, she knew it was the right one.

"I just decided it's not about me. It's about the company, the legacy and the employees," she said. "Once I decided it was about that, it was a no-brainer to me."

Young agreed, saying she felt a sense of responsibility to her mentor to ensure the business continued to flourish.

"We wanted to be at the helm and make the decisions for where the company was going to go," she said. "And it was a great opportunity."

Since the trio took over, there have been big changes, Young said. One of the first decisions was to close the gift shop in the East Village and move it to where the manufacturing was being done.

This allowed the new owners to not only sell their products but offer tours of the facility. They have now grown the company to about 60 employees and introduce approximately 30 new designs every year.

Aside from the Davenport location, there is one in West Des Moines. During the pandemic, they closed stores in Moline and LeClaire and chose not to reopen.

"We knew we'd lose some customers, but we really didn't lose as many as we thought," Young said. "Most decided if they wanted Isabel Bloom, they'd come over here."

To honor the milestone anniversary, Young has created a limited edition “Anniversary Owl” only available in 2023.

“Owls were one of Isabel’s favorite subjects to sculpt, maybe because their large eyes and feathers gave Isabel lots of opportunity to stylize,” she said. “My design was inspired by Isabel’s Night Owl, which is no longer in our line.”

Looking forward to the next 60 years, Young said, she does not anticipate big changes. The partners have added new decor pieces for sale, such as throw pillows and signs that compliment the sculptures. Keeping the brand a household name and community staple is the goal.

"We'd like to see Isabel Bloom stay around and be part of this community," she said.

