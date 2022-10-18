'It has saved me' The red doors open for Gilda's Club in Davenport

Diane Budding is living with a monster.

She refuses to let it win.

In 2018, the Wilton woman was diagnosed with pancreatitis. After a CT scan showed a tumor, she headed to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to have it removed. For two years, everything was fine.

Now the monster is back.

Budding's cancer is stage four. Being able to fight it for this long is "kind of unheard of," she said, but she's not giving up. Along with family and friends, Budding found a new support system when she made the decision to walk through the red doors at Gilda's Club.

"The first meeting, I thought: These are my people," she said. "There are tears, but a lot of times it's because we're having good laughs."

Genesis Health System's west campus in Davenport opened a second-floor building to Gilda's Club early last month. An estimated 700 members come through annually. In the new 8,500 square-foot space, the goal is to double membership in the next five years.

Founded in 1991, Gilda's Club was named for comedian Gilda Radner by her husband, Gene Wilder (who died in 2016), and psychotherapist Joanna Bull. The first club opened in New York City in 1995 and has since expanded across the country.

Radner was famous for saying cancer gave her, "membership in an elite club." Julie Hayes, a Bettendorf resident battling breast cancer, knows exactly what that's like.

"It's the club nobody wants to be a part of," she said.

Hayes was diagnosed in October 2020 after a routine breast exam showed unfavorable results. For the first six rounds of chemotherapy, she went it alone. But it began taking a toll on her emotionally, which she didn't expect.

"I was just burnt out. I needed extra encouragement," she said.

For Hayes, the support groups were the most helpful. Being able to share tips with patients going through a similar trial and to be in a "judgment-free zone" made her feel normal again, she said. Some people are hesitant to join because they feel like they can handle it on their own. But Hayes said the experience helped her appreciate there is no shame in getting help.

"I think the emotional toll was much greater than I thought it would be. I thought I was tough and that I could do this alone," she said. "You want to come here sooner rather than later."

Budding agreed, saying with her diagnoses being so dire, she knew emotional support was going to be vital if she was going to fight it.

"I knew I couldn't handle it on my own," she said. "For me, it has saved me. It has helped me live better with this diagnosis."

Director Joy McMeekan said she was familiar with the sentiments expressed by Hayes and Budding.

When the new location for Gilda's was announced, McMeekan's said, her primary goal was to serve more people like them.

"Leaving our house was a hard decision and one that we never thought that we would ever do, but the members have welcomed us with open arms," she said.

Support groups, yoga, cooking classes, grief support and social events are among the offerings on Gilda's menu, she said. The club has members ranging in age from 2 to 80.

"Being able to make the resources that we have available known to all the cancer patients so that they can take advantage of it is what we are here for," McMeekan said.