Tim Hazen with Davenport Public Works delivered 15-tons of sand and 1000 sandbags to Bud's Skyline Riverview in Davenport. The owners needed more sandbags put around the restaurant in preparation for record high Mississippi River flooding Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Some of the HESCO barriers in Downtown Davenport have failed, and Pershing, Iowa Street and 2nd Street are underwater. Staff from Public Works, Fire, Police and Emergency Management is on the scene.
Kevin Schmidt, Quad-City Times
Tim Hazen with Davenport Public Works delivered 15-tons of sand and 1000 sandbags to Bud's Skyline Riverview in Davenport. The owners needed more sandbags put around the restaurant in preparation for record high Mississippi River flooding Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Brad Bark moves a sandbag near his building on the corner of 2nd and Sycamore streets in downtown Muscatine where he operates Bark Chiropractic and Rehab Clinic and Point Above Properties.
As the HESCO barriers on River Drive in Davenport failed, Chase Neukam was among those rushing to grab sandbags and shore up water inside of Paradigm Virtual Reality Gaming and Training, 320 E. 2nd ST.
"I was standing out front and saw it come in. It was like 'The Day After Tomorrow'," Neukam said as he stacked sandbags in the East 2nd St. building. "It was like a disaster movie, heading down the street really fast. And then it started getting worse."
Around 3:30 p.m., the temporary levees began to break. Just hours earlier, Davenport Police and Fire were walking East 2nd Street, urging people to evacuate. The Hesco flood barriers haven't been used in a flood higher than 21.5 feet, according to Nicole Gleason, assistant city administrator and public works director, and there was a risk they wouldn't hold. During the day, they had been reinforced with sandbags on the tops and backs of them, because having the river at 21 feet was a "milestone," she said.
“If the flood wall goes, we will not have time to evacuate anyone," Police Chief Paul Sikorski told business owners.
Tim Schiffer, executive director of Figge Art Museum, had only returned from the Figge's trip to France yesterday. He was one of the people evacuated from the Peterson Paper Co., building, at 2nd and Pershing streets.
"I don't know what happened, I wasn't watching the window," he said. But within minutes, he was being evacuated by boat. He said the Figge was safe from the floods so far.
Jeanine Johnson lives on the 5th floor of the Peterson Paper Building.
"I heard one of the city workers say it burst and everybody should run," Johnson said. "I just threw on my boots and ran down the stairs."
Kathleen Vondran, a vice president at Tag Communications, was in her office at 2nd and Pershing streets. She saw water coming up the street.
"It was like this little wall that kept growing and growing. It was incredible," she said.
Abernathy's co-owner Nicole Perez was inside the building when she saw water coming in. "Earlier we had some flooding issues just in our toilet, bathroom area so we started moving merchandise upstairs," she said, standing across the street from her vintage store at 315 E. 2nd St.. "And then hours later the back door was open because we were moving stuff in and out and water just started rushing in."
Perez, co-owner Becca Clark and others "jetted as fast as they could," in Perez's words. "We did get all of our people out and our cars, but we were running."
About 90 percent of their merchandise was saved, Perez says. "A lot of our consigners came and got their stuff. There are a few things that I think are still stuck in there, but a lot of it we did get upstairs."
Redstone Room
"I got a phone call that said the wall was breached and flooded, so we ran back over here and obviously the water was already that high. So the sandbags didn't really do anything, because no one expects it to look like that," Scott Lehnert said of his experience with the flood waters.
Redstone Room
"I got a phone call that said the wall was breached and flooded, so we ran back over here and obviously the water was already that high. So the sandbags didn't really do anything, because no one expects it to look like that," Scott Lehnert said of his experience with the flood waters.
Here's a look at how the day went:
The sewer will overflow into the river
With this level of flooding, there's "definitely" going to be manholes with water entering it faster than gravity can keep it flowing. If the water rises above the top of the outlet pipe, it will be surcharged, and that's very possible, Gleason said.
She encourages people to stay out of flood water. "Whenever you have this volume of water inundating your storm sewer system, there's going to be ways for water to find for itself where it wants to go."
--Matt Enright
Trump declared an emergency in western Iowa. Scott County is working to get it to apply here.
Scott County has been advocating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to extend President Trump's declaration of an emergency for western Iowa to other parts of the state dealing with flooding, said Dave Donovan, director of the Scott County Emergency Communications Center and Scott County Emergency Management Agency.
"Right now, we don't understand the impacts of this flooding. Many areas are still underwater and until the flood waters recede it's impossible for us to begin to estimate what those impacts might be. Very wet soil conditions from last fall along with high amounts of snow in the winter months and spring rains have created a very bad situation for us," he said, saying it may match the record set in 1993 of 22.6 feet.
The 2019 flood set a record for the longest flood period.
That continues to create challenges, Donovan said, who encouraged people to watch updates from the National Weather Service, maintain situational awareness, and seek help if needed.
"If it's immediate, please dial 911. Do not put your life or the life of anyone else at risk," he said, encouraging people to call 563-484-3050 or contact partners at the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Program has been turned on, Donovan said. That provides grants to those who meet the income guidelines.
--Matt Enright
How does this compare to the Flood of 1993?
Every flood is unique, Donovan said, with different flow patterns and rates in which water rises and falls. A new structure may divert water into an unexpected area and create a different current, for example. Flooding along the Wapsipinicon River earlier this spring saw a higher current and more debris, Donovan said.
--Matt Enright
Buffalo: We need help sandbagging, but otherwise, please stay away
Unless you’re going to Buffalo to help with the sandbagging efforts, city officials are asking you to stay away.
The bank in town is closed, along with some other businesses that have been inundated by the Mississippi River floodwaters. Many residents were not prepared for the higher-than-predicted crest, and help is needed throughout the small city in southwest Scott County.
The only problem is getting there.
Highway 22 along the Mississippi is closed on either end of town, and the only good way to access Buffalo is by taking Coonhunters Road off Highway 61.
“You can’t get through town, but that’s not keeping people from trying,” said Tanna Leonard, city clerk. “If you’re coming to help, come on in. But people are trying to come through who shouldn’t be here.”
She said the townspeople are eager to hear of a disaster declaration, which would deliver extra aid for the flood fight and, ultimately, the cleanup.
“We’re pushing for it,” Leonard said. “I know Scott County is working hard toward that.”
Volunteers should report to City Hall at 329 Dodge St. or call 563-381-2226. Or, for more information, visit City of Buffalo on Facebook.
— Barb Ickes
Better than '93, but Garden Addition still a concern
The collection of neighborhoods in west Davenport were in a crisis in the 1993 flood.
Since then, some of the most flood-prone homes have been bought out, but the neighboring creek continues to present concerns.
The water in Black Hawk Creek was nearly reaching the bridge Tuesday afternoon. City pumps are working on several street corners, and residents are keeping a close eye on the rising water.
With all but two locks closed along the Upper Mississippi River, local barge traffic has come to a complete halt, said spokesman Allen Marshall, with the Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers.
Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island closed last month due to flooding. Marshall said Lock 19 in Keokuk and Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy remain open, but they're expected to close within the next couple of days.
That will mean all of the locks along the Upper Mississippi, from Dubuque, Iowa to Saverton, Missouri, will be closed.
"I don't think there is a typical flooding season anymore. Locks were also closed in March due to high water," Marshall said. "We had some closures last year, and it happens, but it hasn't been a regular occurrence — at least not to the extent that all of these locks are closed right now. That's rare."
As a result, companies shipping products on dozens of barges up and down the Mississippi River are searching for alternative means of transportation or are dealing with stalled operations.
"There's not much you can do with multiple closures," he said.
Marshall said as the water recedes, locks will open along the river from north to south. He expects Lock and Dam 11 to reopen around May 3, with the rest of the locks opening late next week, depending on the river level.
--Sarah Ritter
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
"As you can imagine, things are pretty wet down here. We are at 22.7 feet and expected to crest at 24.1 on Thursday," Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said. "Mississippi Drive will be shut down to traffic from Mulberry Avenue to Pine Street this evening. Most of Mississippi Drive from Mulberry to Iowa is already covered in flood water."
The city is patrolling the levees 24-7, Jenison said, and also have two pumps working to pump water back over the levee around the Musser Park area.
Scenes from Muscatine's flood
When asked what he was feeling during the flooding, Brad Bark facetiously replied, “joy.” Water from heavy rain and the rising Mississippi River has inundated downtown Muscatine. He said he was thankful for the help he’s received in sandbagging and preparing for flooding. Bark, owner of Bark Chiropractic, 200 E. 2nd St., said he heard water levels were going down in Dubuque and Camanche and it would be another day or so until water goes down in Muscatine. Flooding goes along with living on a river, said Candice Bark, Brad’s spouse and co-owner of the building.
“When the river is high and there’s a lot of rain,” she said, “this is to be expected.”
She said neither business has had to close but some patients’ appointments have had to be rescheduled. She said she was also thankful for help from friends and the community.
“We’re used to this,” said LeAnn Wienke, general manager at Missipi Brew in downtown Muscatine. “Mother Nature’s going to do whatever Mother Nature’s going to do, and we just have to deal with it.”
Wienke said the restaurant and bar on Iowa Avenue has seven pumps in the basement working full-time to clear out water in the basement, and parking has been for customers because of flood waters, but other than that, it’s business-as-usual. Also known as The Brew, Wienke said it's a stop on the Rev It Up for Awareness motorcycle ride and rally this weekend where about 600 bikers are expected to visit.
“We’ll be ready for them,” she said.
--Meredith Roemerman
Bud's Skyline Riverview needs help, too.
The brother-sister team that is re-opening their father's namesake restaurant in Davenport was close to finally opening their doors when the near-record flood hit.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Mississippi River was lapping at the seawall behind Bud's Skyline Riverview.
As Davenport Public Works crews were delivering sand and sandbags, co-owner Audie Canfield was calling on former owners of the building at the base of Oneida Street to ask where to place the sandbags.
"This is my first rodeo," Canfield said. "I don't even know where, exactly, the water comes up."
City officials told Canfield she could use the sandbags placed in her parking lot on the downstream side of Bud's, because the city is abandoning efforts to save that area.
"They said they're going to let it go, and we can have those bags they put around the storm sewers," she said. "I only have a few people to help fill bags. I need help."
Volunteers are asked to dress for the rain and bring a shovel, if possible. The address is 1201 River Drive, and the best route to access it is via Oneida Avenue.
Audie and her brother, Brian Canfield, have been working on getting their restaurant open for months. They were required to pull permits and undergo various inspections because of improvements they made to the building.
Their father, Charles "Bud" Canfield," sold his Skyline restaurant at the Quad-City International Airport to the airport authority in October 2015, and it was razed to make room for new development.
He died about nine months later, and his children bought the former Driftwood restaurant late last year as a tribute to their dad.
--Barb Ickes
'It's hard for everyone, especially along River Drive'
It is noon on a Tuesday, usually a busy time at Uncle Julio's, a Mexican-themed eatery on Moline's River Drive at 29th Street.
As rain crashes against the large restaurant windows, Antonio Mercado, Uncle Julio's owner, says with a half smile: "Slow. ... Business is slow.''
As the Mississippi River creeps ever closer to the Uncle Julio's parking lot, the lone customer inside the restaurant, which sits at the bottom of the Mills at Riverbend Commons development, echoes the owner's sentiments.
"First, the food here is great, but the flood is taking it to everyone,'' said Nick Dilley, Bettendorf native and now a Moline resident. "Some folks have shut it down, but these guys won't. It's hard for everyone, especially along River Drive.''
Floodwaters now fill the parking lot that surrounds Milltown Coffee, a staple of the 3800 block of Moline's River Drive. Calls to the coffeehouse/restaurant went unanswered Tuesday, and a bevy of pickup trucks blocked access to the Milltown parking lot.
--John Marx
'Numbers are good' at Moline hotels
Pounding rains led to flooding at 15th Street and River Drive in downtown Moline Tuesday, adding to the misery that has marked this spring in the Quad-Cities.
"Our guests have been tremendous, understanding that this — an act of God — is out of everyone's control,'' said Phillip Vasquez, acting general manager of Moline's Radisson at John Deere Commons.
Vasquez said floodwaters have not slowed business and applauded the resolve of all affected.
"Our guests handled last week's rains with resolve, and the same for what we have dealt with here,'' he said. "Numbers and attitudes are good.''
Farther east along River Drive, all is well despite the rain at the Bend of the River complex in East Moline.
"Our numbers are really good,'' said Ray Stoddard, manager of the Hyatt Place at the Bend. "Trying to give directions, telling people how to navigate around River Drive, has been a challenge, but we are doing well.''
The Hyatt has offered a special rate of $69 per room during the flood. Early Tuesday, a Campbell's Island family, besieged by floodwaters for four weeks, checked in, Stoddard said. It was their second hotel stay in the last 10 days because of the flood. Four Campbell's Island families spent last week at the Hyatt.
"You feel for everyone affected,'' Stoddard said. "What we can do is be available for anyone who needs us. Despite all that is going on around us, our numbers are good. We're just hoping that people can find some relief from all this.''
— John Marx
Water restoration company keeping 'head above water'
Blaze Restoration has been flooded with calls, so to speak, from customers requesting water damage services.
But, Business Development Director Mark Carlson said it's the rain, more so than the flooding, causing the deluge of calls.
"Where the flooding comes into play is in the lower areas, where storm sewers have trouble handing the water at the height," Carlson said. "It's a rainy season so that always makes it busy. Then, Moline had a power outage, so sump pumps had some trouble, which added to it."
Despite rising flood waters and rain, Carlson said the call volume has not surpassed this past winter, where customers dealt with broken or frozen water pipes.
"We are getting more calls, but we're keeping our head above water," he said.
Operations Manager Nichole Gaus, with SERVPRO, said with sump pumps failing and water seeping in from foundations, the company also has received a large number of calls. But, she said the call volume has been typical for this time of year.
As the flood water recedes, she expects the number of service calls to increase.
Carlson cautioned businesses and residents to be prepared, even if they haven't been affected by flooding in the past. He suggests using battery back-ups for sump pumps, plus calling the restoration company for an evaluation.
--Sarah Ritter
042919-mda-flooding-13.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-15.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-12.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-14.jpg
042919-qct-flooding-001
042919-qct-flooding-002
042919-qct-flooding-003
042919-qct-flooding-004
042919-qct-flooding-005
042919-qct-flooding-006
042919-qct-flooding-007
042919-qct-flooding-008
042919-qct-flooding-009
042919-mda-flooding-06.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-05.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-07.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-02.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-01.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-08.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-09.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-04.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-11.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-03.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-10.jpg
042919-qct-flood-car-001
042919-qct-flood-car-002
043019-qct-qca-roam-005
043019-qct-qca-roam-002
043019-qct-qca-roam-001
043019-qct-qca-roam-003
043019-qct-qca-roam-004
042919-mda-flooding-01.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-02.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-03.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-04.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-05.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-06.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-07.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-08.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-09.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-10.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-11.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-12.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-13.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-14.jpg
042919-mda-flooding-15.jpg
042919-qct-flooding-001
042919-qct-flooding-002
042919-qct-flooding-003
042919-qct-flooding-004
042919-qct-flooding-005
042919-qct-flooding-006
042919-qct-flooding-007
042919-qct-flooding-008
042919-qct-flooding-009
Buffalo: We need help sandbagging, but otherwise, please stay away
The only way into the City of Buffalo is via Coonhunters Road. But if you aren't coming to help sandbag, Buffalo police and city officials would rather you stay away. With floodwaters rising fast to an expected crest of 23.2 feet tomorrow, and Elm Street and Highway 22 water-covered, they don't need gawkers. Residents who need sand, plastic or sandbags -- or anyone willing to help -- should contact City Hall, 129 Dodge Street, Buffalo, or facebook.com/Buffaloiowa/. If you're willing to help, go to the same spots.
Water restoration company keeping 'head above water'
Blaze Restoration has been flooded with calls, so to speak, from customers requesting water damage services.
But, Business Development Director Mark Carlson said it's the rain, more so than the flooding, causing the deluge of calls.
"Where the flooding comes into play is in the lower areas, where storm sewers have trouble handing the water at the height," Carlson said. "It's a rainy season so that always makes it busy. Then, Moline had a power outage, so sump pumps had some trouble, which added to it."
Despite rising flood waters and rain, Carlson said the call volume has not surpassed this past winter, where customers dealt with broken or frozen water pipes.
"We are getting more calls, but we're keeping our head above water," he said.
Operations Manager Nichole Gaus, with SERVPRO, said with sump pumps failing and water seeping in from foundations, the company also has received a large number of calls. But, she said the call volume has been typical for this time of year.
As the flood water recedes, she expects the number of service calls to increase.
Carlson cautioned businesses and residents to be prepared, even if they haven't been affected by flooding in the past. He suggests using battery back-ups for sump pumps, plus calling the restoration company for an evaluation.
With all but two locks closed along the Upper Mississippi River, local barge traffic has come to a complete halt, said spokesman Allen Marshall, with the Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers.
Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island closed last month due to flooding. Marshall said Lock 19 in Keokuk and Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy remain open, but they're expected to close within the next couple of days.
That will mean all of the locks along the Upper Mississippi, from Dubuque, Iowa to Saverton, Missouri, will be closed.
"I don't think there is a typical flooding season anymore. Locks were also closed in March due to high water," Marshall said. "We had some closures last year, and it happens, but it hasn't been a regular occurrence — at least not to the extent that all of these locks are closed right now. That's rare."
As a result, companies shipping products on dozens of barges up and down the Mississippi River are searching for alternative means of transportation or are dealing with stalled operations.
"There's not much you can do with multiple closures," he said.
Marshall said as the water recedes, locks will open along the river from north to south. He expects Lock and Dam 11 to reopen around May 3, with the rest of the locks opening late next week, depending on the river level.
Arsenal viaduct has closed
The Rock Island Arsenal has closed the Rock Island viaduct and the Rock Island gate to all traffic because of the inability to clear rainfall from the intersection near the Rock Island gate.
The gate and viaduct will reopen when flood conditions improve.
The Davenport gate is open only to traffic with Arsenal passes or official identification. All other traffic must go to the Moline gate.
Bud's Skyline Riverview needs help, too.
The brother-sister team that is re-opening their father's namesake restaurant in Davenport was close to finally opening their doors when the near-record flood hit.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Mississippi River was lapping at the seawall behind Bud's Skyline Riverview.
As Davenport Public Works crews were delivering sand and sandbags, co-owner Audie Canfield was calling on former owners of the building at the base of Oneida Street to ask where to place the sandbags.
"This is my first rodeo," Canfield said. "I don't even know where, exactly, the water comes up."
City officials told Canfield she could use the sandbags placed in her parking lot on the downstream side of Bud's, because the city is abandoning efforts to save that area.
"They said they're going to let it go, and we can have those bags they put around the storm sewers," she said. "I only have a few people to help fill bags. I need help."
Volunteers are asked to dress for the rain and bring a shovel, if possible. The address is 1201 River Drive, and the best route to access it is via Oneida Avenue.
Audie and her brother, Brian Canfield, have been working on getting their restaurant open for months. They were required to pull permits and undergo various inspections because of improvements they made to the building.
Their father, Charles "Bud" Canfield," sold his Skyline restaurant at the Quad-City International Airport to the airport authority in October 2015, and it was razed to make room for new development.
He died about nine months later, and his children bought the former Driftwood restaurant late last year as a tribute to their dad.