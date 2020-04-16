'It will kill our small towns': COVID-19 pandemic amounts to crisis for rural Midwest

The three counties with the state’s highest per capita caseload are Louisa, Washington and Muscatine counties, in southeastern Iowa.

“They do not have a hospital or a single resident physician,” Judge added. “Our rural hospitals and clinics are accustomed to sending emergency patients elsewhere.

Judge said 166 rural hospitals nationwide have closed since 2005 and remaining providers often face physician shortages.

One of the hardest-hit agriculture subsectors is biofuels. A new report from Iowa State University found that the COVID-19 crisis will cost Iowa agriculture at least $6.3 billion this year, with about 40% of losses in ethanol alone.

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, said 2019 was one of the toughest years for ethanol producers due to “historic floods and hostile regulators,” particularly the “dramatic influx of oil refinery exemptions coming out of this EPA.”

According to Skor, fuel demand is down 46% and ethanol production down 43%.

“Half of the industry is offline right now,” she said.