'It's just scary': Small businesses in the Quad Cities hunkering down as federal relief lags

According to a new survey of 243 local businesses from the Quad Cities Chamber, the overwhelming majority of businesses that have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic have fewer than 50 employees. Still, 73% of respondents said they remain open for business. But even among those still open, a third have either laid off workers or have plans to do so in the near future.

For those businesses staying open, the PPP loans can be a lifeline. Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply in Bettendorf received PPP funding before the funds were depleted. Its 10 employees are working full weeks, but their hours would likely have been slashed without the loans, said Kristin Frymoyer, co-owner.

“With the busy season that it is, and as a relatively new business, I am so thankful we were one of the fortunate ones to receive it,” Frymoyer said. “It would be a mess otherwise.”

Justin Small is an “essential worker” at a small mail services firm. He said he was looking at as much as a 20% reduction in hours if the firm didn’t receive the PPP loan.