'It's just scary': Small businesses in the Quad Cities hunkering down as federal relief lags

Mex-2-Go, a drive-thru and food truck based in Davenport, closed permanently this month due to business fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We hung in there as long as we possibly could," the business announced in a Facebook post.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — a $349 billion forgivable loan program for small businesses to pay their workers through the coronavirus crisis — was designed to help struggling small businesses like Mex-2-Go. But the food truck didn’t bother applying for funds, which owner Alex Garcia said was too little and too late.
“If you qualify for it, it takes a couple of weeks more to get the 'help,’ ” Garcia said. “It was too long to wait for us. Not to mention a sole proprietor business had less chance to get something.”
The Small Business Administration officially ran out of PPP funds on April 16, and Congress is expected to add funding this week. Frustrations are mounting nationwide as some businesses are forced to close and others to shutter while economic activity crawls to a stop.
New revelations that big banks prioritized loans for some larger customers over others in need has touched off bipartisan political outrage. Some are advocating lawmakers restructure the PPP to redistribute scarce funds more equitably.
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is urging area legislators to bolster the program, which has offered modest relief to a fraction of the small businesses that could qualify for loans.
“Without additional funding, more businesses will likely cease operations,” reads a petition from the Chamber imploring Congress to add funding to the PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. By Tuesday afternoon, the petition had nearly 200 signatories.
Brian Laufenberg, President and CEO of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, said IHMVCU has assisted 180 businesses to secure about $20 million through the PPP before the funding window closed earlier this month.
A survey from the National Federation of Independent Business, a right-leaning lobbying group, found that about three-quarters of small business owners submitted an application for a PPP loan but only 20% of those who applied have received funds. The vast majority of applicants are waiting for funding, and many don’t know the status of their application.
"These survey results are not surprising. I’ve been talking with small business owners every day, and many of the small business owners who are the most desperate for funding are the business owners who are not getting the help they need to survive this crisis," said Matt Everson, NFIB state director in Iowa. "Congress needs to act now and get Iowa small business owners financial assistance before many of them go under."
According to a new survey of 243 local businesses from the Quad Cities Chamber, the overwhelming majority of businesses that have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic have fewer than 50 employees. Still, 73% of respondents said they remain open for business. But even among those still open, a third have either laid off workers or have plans to do so in the near future.
For those businesses staying open, the PPP loans can be a lifeline. Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply in Bettendorf received PPP funding before the funds were depleted. Its 10 employees are working full weeks, but their hours would likely have been slashed without the loans, said Kristin Frymoyer, co-owner.
“With the busy season that it is, and as a relatively new business, I am so thankful we were one of the fortunate ones to receive it,” Frymoyer said. “It would be a mess otherwise.”
Justin Small is an “essential worker” at a small mail services firm. He said he was looking at as much as a 20% reduction in hours if the firm didn’t receive the PPP loan.
“This program is helping to compensate for this,” said Small, who lives in Rock Island. “I’m very thankful because there’s a lot of people out there who can’t work right now and are wondering how they will take care of their families.”
For Bill Daley, owner of Abbey Carpet Gallery in Davenport, the public health crisis has kneecapped his business. He said door traffic is down 90%, even though his 6,000 square foot-store has ample room for customers looking to shop while remaining socially distant.
Daley received a $25,000 grant from the state of Iowa, but he said it’s not enough for the long haul. He didn’t apply to PPP because he doesn’t want to borrow money.
“I don’t want a loan,” Daley said. “Our business went from 100 miles per hour to zero overnight. It’s just scary.”
The loan from PPP is forgivable if it is used to pay employees and keep them on payroll.
The PPP has also been criticized for exacerbating inequalities. A report from the Center for Responsible Lending noted that business owners of color are less connected to banks and other Small Business Administration lenders and advocated $50 billion get set aside for business owners of color.
The report estimated that 95% of Black-owned businesses, 91% of Latino-owned businesses and three-quarters of Asian-owned businesses stand "close to no chance of receiving a PPP loan through a mainstream bank or credit union."
Noting the unclear and reportedly unequal distribution of PPP funds, the left-leaning Main Street Alliance is calling on Congress to restructure the program to “include and prioritize the small businesses moved aside as big chains and bigger businesses got first in line,” said Executive Director Amanda Ballantyne.
"With revelations that major banks allegedly shuffled Paycheck Protection Program applications to prioritize larger loan amounts and bigger businesses, Main Street businesses are furious,” Ballantyne said. “Small businesses are demanding that any new funding must come directly to them via subsidies, not loans, and it must prioritize those who were left out.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.