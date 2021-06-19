'It's kind of a jungle': Quad-Cities housing market 'bananas'

Kendra Mulcahy, president-elect of the Quad City Area Realtors, said buyers have to weigh their priorities. Could they go without the home? Or could they pay for or deal with anything that could come up after the closing?

“Realtors always have to inform our clients of all possibilities,” Mulcahy said. “As advisers, it’s not our job to tell them yes or no and allow them to make the decision. That decision is up to the buyers if they’re willing to take that risk.”

Mark Crowley, owner of National Property Inspections in the Quad-Cities, said in the 20 years he’s done home inspections his company has done roughly 20 post-sale home inspections. All of those happened in the last year, he said.

Crowley stressed home inspections are even more important after a year of pandemic, when people may have completed home improvement projects that weren't up to code. One of the most common dangers he sees is do-it-yourself electrical work, like a ceiling fan installed in the place of an overhead light. Ceiling fans require a different electrical box, and since it moves and is often heavier, runs the risk of falling through the ceiling.

“The biggest danger of not having a home inspection is the total unknown,” Crowley said.