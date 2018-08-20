With Quad-City students headed back to school, Junior Achievement of the Heartland is seeking classroom volunteers to teach its program.
Research conducted by JA and Survey Monkey shows that helping students link what they learn in school to life outside the classroom is one of the biggest concerns facing teachers.
JA recruits volunteers, primarily from the business community, to share their experiences with students on subjects such as managing money, career exploration and starting a business. Students also learn how volunteers used what they learned in school to become successful adults.
"Our research shows that Junior Achievement alumni are more likely to finish high school and complete college because of their JA experience," said Dougal Nelson, JA of the Heartland president and CEO. In addition, he said the research found that 1-in-5 JA alumni will chose the same field as their JA volunteer.
JA volunteers teach in grades kindergarten to 12th and are provided hands-on program materials. Class visits can be arranged near a volunteer's place of work or home and in some cases, in their own child's school.
For more information, visit www.jaheartland.org.