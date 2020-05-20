JDC Birdies for Charity program alters approach amid COVID-19

Those pledge forms are online this year and can be printed off by the individual charities, who fill out the paperwork and send to their supporters. That is happening as the annual in-person kickoff event was canceled due to the new coronavirus, and charities can verify their 501(c)(3) status online with Deere.

“Ninety-five percent of the money comes through in the form of a direct donation. It has nothing to do with guessing the number of birdies, if you can imagine that. People understand that making a direct donation automatically is going to get that money to the charity and they’ll get the bonus on top and you can do that electronically on our website,” Peterson said Wednesday morning.

“With social distancing, we’re trying to remind people, and people have already starting doing it, that this is another way to participate and support your charities.”

Peterson is promising that Deere will provide a bonus of at least 5% on top of its pledges. That percentage has historically relied on tournament profits, direct donations from corporations and individuals. Peterson said there is money in the reserves, if needed, to make up the difference to reach 5% this year.