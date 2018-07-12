From the moment a visitor arrives on the TPC Deere Run grounds, there’s a first-class feel to the John Deere Classic.
One is immediately greeted by the shiny, new John Deere equipment including the excavator with the big driver attached to it. TPC Deere Run with its pristine fairways amid the hilly terrain, soon comes into focus, as do the tournament skyboxes, looking as sturdy as the tournament itself.
Amid all the hustle and bustle of people in colorful attire, and assuming the weather stays sunny and dry, another banner year is expected financially.
The tournament is credited with bringing in about $54 million per year to the Quad-Cities economy. Some have that estimate as high as $57 million, said Lynn Hunt, interim CEO and president of the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Regardless, she agrees wholeheartedly with Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Paul Rumler’s assessment.
“I would say the John Deere Classic week is the biggest week in the Quad-Cities,” Rumler said, citing volunteers, charitable contributions and international attention.
Nothing can match it, he believes, especially when you include that one of the area’s largest employer, Deere & Co., is the title sponsor.
“And the economic impact it has of about $54 million a year, all that taken in toll, this is really a special week,” Rumler said. “Probably the most important week in the Quad-Cities.”
Hunt won’t disagree with that assessment. “I would agree with that on a couple of levels,” she said, citing that normal occupancy rates for the Quad-Cities nearly 6,000 hotel rooms is 58 to 64 percent. But during the JDC, it’s close to an area-wide sellout, especially on the weekend.
But the tournament does more than give the area a gigantic economic boost. “It also puts us on a world stage,” Hunt said. “You’ve got millions of viewers looking at the Quad-Cities on their televisions. We may or may not have been on their radar screen as a destination. So from that marketing perspective, that’s priceless.”
Deere & Co. believes it reaches 925 million households globally with the national TV broadcasts.
Then there’s the matter of charity and the money it brings in through things like Birdies for Charity. Last year, 521 non-profits shared more than $12.27 million from Birdies for Charity.
It brought the amount raised for tournament-related charity to $93.5 million during its now 48-year history, nearly all of the money raised since Deere & Co. assumed sponsorship in 1998.
That amount will go over $100 million this year, Rumler said. “So that’s going to over 500 charities throughout the Quad-Cities region that are having an impact on people’s lives on a daily basis,” he said. “That’s what’s really special about this. It’s driving a purpose in our community and giving back.”
When asked to be a title sponsor in 1996, Deere & Co. turned down the PGA Tour, just as it had before. The Tour gave Deere a three-part proposal.
Hans Becherer, then chairman and CEO of Deere & Co., wanted to make sure a Deere-Tour partnership would have economic benefits for the community while making business sense for John Deere, too.
Deere wanted to make sure the event was great for the community, said Mara Sovey Downing, president of the John Deere Foundation and also the director of global brand management and corporate citizenship. “We see that through the impact of Birdies for Charity,” she said. It also wanted to expose the golf community to its then relatively new golf equipment line. “It was a great way for us to build our presence in that space,” Downing said. And lastly, it wanted to thank its customers.
The result was that 21 years ago, John Deere reached a three-part agreement in which it became the official golf course equipment supplier of all PGA Tour-owned and operated TPC courses. Deere & Co. also provided 385 acres of premier land to the PGA Tour for construction of a new TPC course — TPC Deere Run). And Deere became the title sponsor of the PGA tour event that was once known as the Quad-City Classic.
Deere, of course gets plenty from the tournament, too.
“We host three waves of customers throughout the tournament week for a variety of events,” said Downing. From the pro-am to the tournament itself, Deere entertains its customers. But it also has events such as factory tours as well as tours through its archives, research and engineering facilities, where it lets the customers give feedback.
“It’s a nice way for us to say thank you to our customers,” Downing said. “It’s not about pushing the sale of a product. It’s about saying thank you and get to know our brand a little better.”
Its worked out well for Deere & Co. as evidenced by the fact that it’s already signed on to be the title sponsor through 2023.
The city of Silvis is another tournament winner, enjoying a 20 percent rise during July in its sales tax, Mayor Matt Carter said.
The city is proud to have the tourney and TPC Deere Run in Silvis. “Not everybody can boast about those two qualifications right off the bat,” said Carter. But Silvis also enjoys intangible benefits like the branding of its community in a positive manner. “Because with Silvis, we are looking at the rebranding of 'Home of Heroes and Champions,'” he said. “That’s an original. And the John Deere Classic ties that in quite nicely as an original idea.”
Downing and Rumler both salute the incredible amount of volunteers who have helped make the tournament run since it began in 1971 at Crow Valley Golf Club as a $25,000 tournament.
Today, it’s the $5.8 million John Deere Classic.
Rumler, who once went to Oakwood Country Club for the tourney’s clinic during his youth, is an avid golf fan. He hears the tourney getting mentioned year round on TV. But he keeps it all in perspective.
“When you talk to the organizers and the volunteers from the 1970s who put together the Jaycees or the Ed McMahon or the Miller Lite Opens… this tournament was built upon the blood, sweat and tears and perseverance of so many Quad-Citians,” Rumler said.
“We are very fortunate today to have this well established, well-known, very reputable, credible organization in place right now that helps continue that legacy. And the fact that John Deere continues to step up in the manner that they do. Otherwise, we would not be having the impact, the community impact, the philanthropic impact.”
Or put another way by Hunt, “It’s a win-win for everybody involved from the charitable side, the branding side, the hotels and restaurants.”
Francesco Molinari takes his second shot on the sixth hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Francesco Molinari tees off on the seventh hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Harold Varner III tees off on the fifth hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Cody Gribble and his group cross the bridge from tee five to the fairway during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Harold Varner III grabs his driver at the tee of hole five during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Francesco Molinari takes a look at his shot before putting on the sixth hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
A turkey walks away from the tee of No. 7 during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Francesco Molinari talks with his caddie before teeing off on the seventh hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
A model John Deere tractor is seen at the fifth tee box during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Harold Varner III putts on the green of hole five during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Francesco Molinari's group walks down to the fairway on hole seven during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Francesco Molinari walks to the hole to retrieve his ball after putting on the sixth hole during the John Deere Classic pro-am at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Harold Varner III squints while eyeing his putt on hole five during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Harold Varner III takes his second shot on the fairway of hole five during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
CT Pan tees off on hole five during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Francesco Molinari chats with a course worker after teeing off on hole six during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Francesco Molinari walks with his caddie on the seventh fairway during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Harold Varner III tees off on hole six during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Spectators and golfers with Jason Bohn's group walk down from the tee of hole five during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
A maintenance shed is seen beyond a pond from the fairway of hole five during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the first hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Bryson DeChambeau, center, poses with John Deere CEO Sam Allen, left to right, president of Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co. Tom Udland, president of Independence Excavating Inc. Rob DiGeronimo and John Deere Classic volunteer chairman Tony Carpita before teeing off for the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau tips his hat at spectators as he's announced on the first tee during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
John Deere CEO Sam Allen tees off on the first hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Zach Johnson tees off on the third hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Jaxson Mestdagh, 7, of Urbandale steers the Zach Johnson foundation golf cart during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Volunteer chairman Tony Carpita chips from a greenside bunker on the first hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Zach Johnson putts on the second green during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Bryson DeChambeau tees off from hole two during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Zach Johnson chips from behind a greenside bunker Wednesday during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Bryson DeChambeau signs autographs for John Deere Classic Junior players before teeing off to begin the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Volunteer chairman Tony Carpita tees off on hole one during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Bryson DeChambeau watches his ball from on the fairway after his second shot during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Bryson DeChambeau putts on the green of the first hole during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Zach Johnson takes his second shot from the fairway of hole two during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Zach Johnson lines up his putt on the second green during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Bryson DeChambeau turns and smiles while talking to John Deere CEO Sam Allen during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday.
Bryson DeChambeau walks and talks with his caddie from the tee of hole two during the pro-am of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Golf Zach Johnson of Cedar Rapids signs autographs after his round, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Golfer Zach Johnson of Cedar Rapids signs the shirt of his caddy for the day, Mary Keane, also of Cedar Rapids, after their round, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Golf fans take advantage of the tractor seats on the ninth hole as they watch golfer Zach Johnson play the ninth green, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Stricker lines up his putt on the sixth hole Wednesday during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Stricker of Madison, WI., hits his second shot on the fifth hole par four, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Golfer Steve Stricker walks the bridge from the tee to the fairway on the fifth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Stricker of Madison WI., tees off the fifth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Stricker follows his tee shot off the fifth hole Wednesday during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A small crowd gathers to watch golfer Zach Johnson of Cedar Rapids tee off the fifth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson of Cedar Rapids lines up his putt on the fourth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson's team draws a small crowd as they approach the fourth green, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
The Billy Hurley III team watches one of their teammates hit their second shot on the fifth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maya Mesteagh 9 of Urbandale lays in a golf cart with her sister Allie (behind seat) as they wait for Zach Johnson to finish the ninth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A small crowd gathers at the fifth green, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Stricker of Madison WI., lines up a putt on the fifth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
An owl sits in a tree watching the golfers on the sixth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Stricker tees off on the sixth hole Wednesday during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson of Cedar Rapids tees off on the fifth hole, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, during Pro-Am day at the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Harold Varner III hits his second shot from the 9th fairway during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Ryan Moore tees off on the 9th hole during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Jerry Tutor, of Davenport, reads while watching players during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Broc Everett smiles while answering questions during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
A crowd walks along hole one's fairway during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Davis Love III tees off on the 2nd hole during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Zach Johnson surveys the green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Bryson DeChambeau putts on the 4th green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the 5th hole during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
John Deere Classic Volunteer Chairman Tony Carpita, tees off on the 5th hole during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Spectators walk down to watch the 5th green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Tom Udland sinks a putt on the 5th green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Sam Allen, Deere & Co. President and CEO, autographs a hat for a fan during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Rob Lane, 19, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, walks along the charity story boards during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Father Mikey Hickey and Son Nicholas Hickey, of Dubuque, Iowa, watch players tee off during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Two-time Grammy nominee Lee Brice lines up a putt on the 11 green at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Two-time Grammy nominee Lee Brice lines looks over 11 green at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Two-time Grammy nominee Lee Brice putts on the 11 green at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Two-time Grammy nominee Lee Brice putts on the 11 green while Peter Malnati watches him over his back at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Two-time Grammy nominee Lee Brice fist bumps Peter Malnati at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday.
Two-time Grammy nominee Lee Brice looks over 11 green at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
PGA golfer Peter Malnati after his swing during the Pro-Am during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
PGA golfer Peter Malnati after his swing during the Pro-Am during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Two-time Grammy nominee Lee Brice after his swing during the Pro-Am during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
Lewis Brice after his swing during the Pro-Am during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Silvis.
An attendee of the John Deere Classic takes a glance at the Birdie For Charity Boards that line the side walks outside the course. Those walking past the Charity Spotlight boards can see what the charity does and who they support Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
An attendees of the John Deere Classic takes a glance at the Birdie For Charity Boards that line the side walks outside the course. Those walking past the Charity Spotlight boards can see what the charity does and who they support Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Pete Mitchell from Fulton IL reads the Birdie for Charity Boards before heading to the golf course. The Charity Boards let those passing by what the charity supports in their endeavors Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
An attendees of the John Deere Classic takes a glance at the Birdie For Charity Boards that line the side walks outside the course. Those walking past the Charity Spotlight boards can see what the charity does and who they support Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Miss Iowa 2018 Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw points at the Birdies for Charity, Charity Spotlight boards while walking with her grandfather Dennis Dochterman during the John Deere Classic Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Broc Everett answer questions during a press conference with media during the John Deere Classic Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Broc Everett answer questions during a press conference with media during the John Deere Classic Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
13 year old Dylan Arndt waits for Chesson Hadley to finish up on hole 18 to run his score card to the trailer where they collect the final scores of the players during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Jen Ruggles, Lyndsey Palmer and Lucinda Larson all cheer for their husbands Greg Ruggles, Doug Palmer and Russ Larson who play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
Family members Mario Sierra, Jim Sanders and Tim Sanders all watch the golfers playing on hole 18 during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
PGA Tour Pro Francesco Molinari talks to the media after playing in the John Deere Classic golf tournament Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Patrick Rodgers talks about the importance of stretching and massage to help maintain his fitness Wednesday at the John Deere Classic.
PGA Tour Pro Harold Varner III shares a laugh with one of the amateurs in his group on the 9th fairway during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Former John Deere Classic champion Ryan Moore drinks some water while waiting on the 9th tee during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Addyson Engels, 6, of Bettendorf, and her babysitter Sarah Scheetz watch Addyson's dad, Marc Engels, play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Joy and Roger Bentley, of Clinton, Iowa, watch the golf action at the 8th green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis. The Bentleys were celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
Volunteer Julie Forsythe multitasks by trying to eat her lunch and help spectators cross the road near the 9th green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Roger and Sharon Kirkhove, of Moline, walk past one of the Charity Spotlight boards during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Davis Love III tees off on the 2nd hole during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Davis Love III walks up the 2nd fairway during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Zach Johnson lines up a putt on the 1st hole during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
PGA Tour Pro Steve Stricker acknowledges the applause of the crowd after tapping in for birdie (3) on the 1st hole during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis. Stricker's second shot landed 2-inches from the cup.
Defending John Deere Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau walks up the 4th fairway during the tournament's Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Defending John Deere Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 4th hole during the tournament's Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Defending John Deere Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the 5th hole during the tournament's Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Marilyn Gannon and Grace Delesio, of Mokena, Ill., watch the golf action at the 5th green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Defending John Deere Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 5th hole during the tournament's Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Defending John Deere Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 5th hole during the tournament's Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Defending John Deere Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges the crowd's applause after putting on the 5th hole during the tournament's Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Parker Allen rides in a golf cart with Lance Barrow, coordinating producer for CBS Golf, in-between the 5th and 6th holes during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
Parker Allen rides in a golf cart with Lance Barrow, coordinating producer for CBS Golf, in-between the 5th and 6th holes during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Silvis.
