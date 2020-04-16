Jobless filings continue rise as country ponders what economic recovery looks like

Unemployment claims continue to rise in Illinois and Iowa as the United States continues to grapple with COVID-19, and mitigation efforts to combat the new coronavirus.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 141,069 people in Illinois filed for unemployment last week and 46,356 in Iowa last week. Both numbers are down from the previous week, which set a record for both states.
Those preliminary figures were part of the overall 5.2 million claims nationwide last week as the closing of nonessential businesses continue as efforts are made to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The national total of claims over the last month climbed to 22 million, the worst run on lost jobs on record.
Dr. Kenneth Kriz, a distinguished professor and economist at the University of Illinois-Springfield, said he would anticipate unemployment to climb to 10 to 15%. Part of that is because the economic hit, or recession, has been more broad than anticipated.
“This time in May, I really think we’ll have a pretty good handle on how deep the recession is going to be, but then the next question becomes how long is it going to last. And that’s when we’ll really get a picture,” he said.
The World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, and in the following days large events began to be canceled. In the Quad-Cities area, the first losses were related to St. Patrick’s Day and sporting events.
Paul Rumler, president and chief executive officer of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said 75% of member businesses are still operating in some fashion. Revenues will likely take a dip this fiscal quarter for area companies as production has decreased.
Various economic programs have been released for individuals and businesses, but some of those programs are running into issues, namely the news Thursday that the Paycheck Protection Program had run out of money.
“I know that there were still likely a lot of businesses that were impacted that were still likely to seek that money so it is still desired or expected to have some assistance to mitigate the impact,” Rumler said of the program.
Any recovery timeline will be based on input from a combination of business and health sectors, Rumler said.
“I think we have reason to be hopeful that the sooner we can reopen safely, the more positive our economic bounce back would be. But there are key words there: what is safe?" Rumler said.
"We need to make sure we can reopen when it’s safe."
Rand Westlund, executive vice president and chief investment officer at Quad- City Bank and Trust, said the national economy was strong headed into this abrupt halt caused by the new coronavirus, meaning there is a foundation for an economic recovery.
Westlund and Rumler recommended area residents continue to support businesses that remain open with carryout and delivery food orders or gift card purchases. Westlund also pointed to service and seasonal jobs such as lawn care.
“These things are all part of helping somebody in a different situation, and I don’t have to use a lot of my own money to have a ripple effect with those. And if a lot of us do that, it helps keep a lot of those going and it helps the (economic) hole be less deep, if nothing else,” Westlund said.
In this moment of change, there may be alterations in the way business operates moving forward. There has been significant change in the retail market in recent years with some brand-name stores shuttering or reducing the number of locations.
Westlund remembers seeing help wanted signs for retail jobs throughout the Quad-Cities six months ago. Some of those places are now temporarily shuttered, some may ultimately become permanent.
“I think there’s a potential to find those employers that need people to come back may have to put themselves in a position to offer more benefits somehow, whether its higher pay or benefits or something, to make sure they get their workers back and attract the people that might be available in the community,” Westlund said.
“And if the people in the community can think of that in terms of 'this is my chance to upgrade or alter what I was doing anyway that I kind of wanted to do, but it was easy to stay where I was.' That creates a potential dynamic of change that usually turns out good for both parties and so those probably exacerbated and exaggerated the number of people who had to make that choice.
“But in it of itself, that could lead to some very good things coming out of it.”
