It's been 19 years since the Quad-Cities had an August unemployment rate so low.
That's according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In August, the unemployment rate in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area was 3.8%.
That’s lower than the rate of 4.0% in August 2018 and slightly below the rate of 3.9% in July.
The last time the August rate was lower was in 2000, when the monthly jobless rate was 3.6%. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
All 14 metro areas in Illinois saw lower unemployment rates than the previous year. The state average was 3.8%, matching the Quad-Cities rate. In August 2018, the state rate was higher, at 4.3%.
“Illinois has a bright future for residents and businesses, and we’re building an economy that works for everyone throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes in the report. “The Pritzker administration continues to build on these recent gains with the state’s first bipartisan balanced budget in years and the historic Rebuild Illinois capital bill that together make long-term investments in our small businesses, schools and infrastructure.”
Springfield had the state's lowest August rate, at 3.5%, and Rockford had the highest, at 5.5%.
In August, the Quad-Cities metro area had 2,200 more non-farm jobs than in August 2018, according to the figures. About 4% of non-farm job growth in Illinois came from the Quad-Cities metro area.
Still, the local jobless rate varies by town. The rate was 5.3% in Galesburg, 4.3% in Moline and 3.3% in the city of Rock Island. The unemployment rate was lower in every county in the 10-county area on the Illinois side.
August jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
- Henry County: 4.1%, down from 4.9% in August 2018.
- Mercer County: 4.0%, down from 4.5%.
- Rock Island County: 4.4%, down from 5.1%.
- Galesburg: 5.3%, down from 6.3%.
- Moline: 4.3%, down from 4.9%.
- Rock Island: 3.3%, down from 4.2%
- Bureau County: 3.9%, down from 4.8%
- Fulton County: 5.0%, down from 6.1%
- Henderson County: 4.6%, down from 5.0%
- Knox County: 4.4%, down from 5.3%
- Stark County: 4.9%, down from 5.8%
- Warren County: 3.6%, down from 4.3%
- Whiteside County: 3.9%, down from 4.6%