Joe Taylor, former head of tourism in the Quad-Cities, dies at 65

Joe Taylor poses for a photo with his cake during a farewell party in his honor at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Moline on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
STAFF
Joe Taylor, who spent 20 years as the "voice of tourism" in the Quad-Cities, has died.
Taylor, 65, of Hampton,
died Thursday, Dec. 3, in a Cedar Rapids hospital.
He served as president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, then known as the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, from May 1, 1998 to Dec, 31, 2018. He started with the organization in 1990.
Taylor began his tourism career as executive director of the Davenport Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, one of the area's bureaus that merged to create the Quad-Cities bureau. He joined the combined bureau July 1, 1990, as director of marketing and communications. He was appointed acting president and CEO in January 1998 after the sudden death of his predecessor Bruce Riley McDaniel.
After retirement, he became executive director of the Evansville (Indiana) Convention and Visitors Bureau. He resigned from that job in 2019.
Joe Taylor, Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau president/CEO, upper left listens to a presentation during a Quad City Riverfront Council meeting at Union Station in Davenport in January. City of Davenport officials say they want to change how tourism is funded.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Contributed
Joe Taylor poses for a photo with his cake during a farewell party in his honor at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Moline on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Joe Taylor, Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau president/CEO talks with visitors at the Figge Art Museum during an event in January. The QCCVB declined to renew his contract two months ago, officials confirmed today. Rather than take a retirement package in December, Taylor resigned to take a tourism job in Indiana.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Joe Taylor, Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau president/CEO speaks at an event at the Figge Art Museum in January. Taylor will retire at the end of the year.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Joe Taylor, Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau president/CEO listens to a presentation during a Quad City Riverfront Council meeting at Union Station in Davenport Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times
Joe Taylor, Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau president/CEO.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Joe Taylor, President and CEO of the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, speaks during the bureau's annual meeting Wednesday at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
