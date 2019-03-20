Clair Peterson, the tournament director of the John Deere Classic, will be the keynote speaker at a marketing workshop in Moline next month.
Marketing, public relations, communication, advertising professionals and students are invited to attend the conference, from 7:30 a.m. to noon April 11, at the TaxSlayer Center. Registration for the workshop closes April 8, according to a news release.
Hosted by the PR Network of the Quad-Cities, the conference will bring local marketing experts together to inform professionals and students in the field. During the keynote session, Peterson will talk about what it takes to put on the national PGA tour event and how the tournament is used as a platform for the Deere & Co. brand.
"The John Deere Classic is a treasure in our community, and it’s a treat for our attendees to hear from our peers that represent a brand and event of this caliber," said Tiffany Hogan, president of PR Network, in the release. "Many professionals in this area are looking for continuing education opportunities, and we are proud to offer the community this type of event in the Quad-Cities."
Along with the keynote address, the event will include four breakout sessions led by leaders in the local marketing industry.
Melissa Pepper, president of Total Solutions, will discuss how our personal stories make up our brand. Emma Hicks, founder of Camp Climb, will talk about how businesses can use Instagram to grow their online community.
Inga Rundquist, a "PR Arsonist" with MindFire Communications, will talk about the "dreaded social media troll." And, Rob Rouwenhorst, associate professor at St. Ambrose University, will discuss consumer psychology.
People who are not members of the PR Network can attend the workshop for $60. Members will be charged $40, and students can attend for $20.
To register or learn more, visit http://www.prnetworkqc.org/workshop.php.