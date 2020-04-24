You are the owner of this article.
John Deere Quad-Cities workers send 3,000 face shields to first responders in Henry, Stark counties
John Deere Seeding Group donated 3,000 face shields to the Henry County Office of Emergency Management this week. The face shields are going to first responders in Henry and Stark counties.

John Deere Seeding Group donated 3,000 face shields to the Henry County Office of Emergency Management this week.

According to a news release, the face shields, made by Deere & Co. employees in Moline, will be distributed to first responders in Stark and Henry counties.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department formally thanked Deere workers for the donation of personal protection equipment and honored them as “public health heroes.”

Earlier this month, Deere announced it would start production of face shields at its Moline facility along River Drive here in the Quad-Cities as there have been nationwide calls for the production of more personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19.

This comes a week after Deere sent 3,000 face shields to Scott County as it ramps up production of face shields for entities in need of the equipment.

