John Deere to make more than 225,000 protective face shields in Moline

Deere & Co. is in the process of making 25,000 protective face shields, with supplies being ordered for the production of an additional 200,000 to be made at its Moline Seeding Group, the company announced Thursday morning.

The news is a response to nationwide calls for more personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production on protective face shields started Wednesday at the Moline factory, which normally manufactures planting equipment and precision ag solutions.

Face shields will be distributed by factories in Deere's network to meet "immediate needs of health care workers" in local communities.

The first 25,000 face shields will be delivered to 16 Deere factories in eight states as well as the company's U.S. Deere-Hitachi factory for local distribution, the company said in a release.

Deere is collaborating with the UAW, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and the Illinois Manufacturers' Association.