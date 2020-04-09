John Deere to make more than 225,000 protective face shields in Moline

Deere & Co. is in the process of making 25,000 protective face shields, with supplies being ordered for the production of an additional 200,000 to be made at its Moline Seeding Group, the company announced Thursday morning.
The news is a response to nationwide calls for more personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Production on protective face shields started Wednesday at the Moline factory, which normally manufactures planting equipment and precision ag solutions.
Expecting to produce 25,000 face shields in the initial stages of production, Deere has ordered supplies to produce an additional 200,000 face shields.
Face shields will be distributed by factories in Deere's network to meet "immediate needs of health care workers" in local communities.
The first 25,000 face shields will be delivered to 16 Deere factories in eight states as well as the company's U.S. Deere-Hitachi factory for local distribution, the company said in a release.
Deere is collaborating with the UAW, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and the Illinois Manufacturers' Association.
Deere is not currently set up to take mask requests, company officials said, though updates will be provided as available.
“Our manufacturing and supply management teams, along with our production and maintenance employees, the UAW, and our partners have worked tirelessly to ensure we could lend our support and protect our health-care workers during this crisis,” said CEO John May in a release. “By working closely with the communities where our employees live and work, we can help support the needs we’ve identified close to home and, as the project expands, address additional, urgent needs across the country.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.
