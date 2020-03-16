Jumer's in Rock Island, bar slot machines shut down for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel’s parking lot contained little more than one empty soda cup Monday morning.

That’s because the Rock Island casino, much like the rest of the state’s facilities, were ordered to be shut down for a two-week window starting at midnight Monday.

The Illinois Gaming Board announced over the weekend that it has suspended all video gaming operations and gambling operations at all casinos until March 30 due to COVID-19. That also includes all of the state’s thousands of video gaming terminals, or bar slot machines, that occupy bars, taverns and gaming parlors in the Land of Lincoln.

“The Board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees and the public as warranted,” a note on its website reads.

