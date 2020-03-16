Jumer's in Rock Island, bar slot machines shut down for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

A sign that reads “No Parking Casino Closed” is left near the parking entrance outside Jumer’s Casino & Hotel Parking is empty lot Monday, March 16, 2020, in Rock Island. All casino’s in Illinois were ordered to shut down at 12 a.m.. on Monday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Jumer’s Casino and Hotel’s parking lot contained little more than one empty soda cup Monday morning.
That’s because the Rock Island casino, much like the rest of the state’s facilities, were ordered to be shut down for a two-week window starting at midnight Monday.
The Illinois Gaming Board announced over the weekend that it has suspended all video gaming operations and gambling operations at all casinos until March 30 due to COVID-19. That also includes all of the state’s thousands of video gaming terminals, or bar slot machines, that occupy bars, taverns and gaming parlors in the Land of Lincoln.
“The Board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees and the public as warranted,” a note on its website reads.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Tim Kavanaugh, owner of Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, saw two cars stop by his Rock Island-based establishment.
A sign that reads “No Parking Casino Closed” is left near the parking entrance outside Jumer’s Casino & Hotel Parking is empty lot Monday, March 16, 2020, in Rock Island. All casino’s in Illinois were ordered to shut down at 12 a.m.. on Monday.