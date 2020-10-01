Jumer's Casino and Hotel being sold for $120M to Twin River Holdings Inc.

Jumer’s Casino and Hotel is being sold by parent company Delaware North to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., for $120 million.

The all-cash sale of the casino at 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island, is expected to close in the spring of 2021. The deal is pending approval from the Illinois Gaming Board and other required regulatory approvals. Twin River Holdings owns and manages nine casinos in five states: Rhode Island, Mississippi, Delaware, Missouri and Colorado.

"We’re very proud of our ownership and operation of Jumer’s and what Delaware North has done to contribute to and be an important part of the community here,” said Brian Hansberry, president of Delaware North’s gaming business. "We look forward to working with Twin River toward a smooth transition for our employees and community stakeholders over the next several months. We have every confidence that Twin River will use its experience and resources to ensure Jumer’s remains a top regional gaming and resort destination."