Jumer's Casino reopens in Rock Island, with masks and temperature checks required

Masks are required for customers seeking to return to Jumer’s Casino and Hotel in Rock Island.

The gaming facility opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the first time in more than three months, as allowed under the Illinois’ economic reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitigation efforts to combat the virus will continue. Visitors and employees must wear masks and visitors will have their temperature taken upon entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed in, said Travis Hankins, general manager.

The facility will operate at 50% capacity, with every other table game chair and every other slot machine turned off to maintain social distancing. No one will be allowed to blow on dice to play craps, something a superstitious gambler might do.

There will be no food and drink allowed at the table games. And large gatherings on the floor, such as a drawing for a car or poker tournaments, will be halted until the next phase of reopening for Illinois.

Jumer's will be open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.