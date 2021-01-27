Jumer's expanded capacity and operating hours begin Friday

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is set to reopen its sports bar and allow beverages on the casino floor beginning today and then expand its capacity and operating hours beginning Friday — all in accordance with the Phase 4 guidance of Restore Illinois in response to improved COVID-19 conditions in the region.

Jumer’s had been limited to 25% capacity when the casino reopened Jan. 16 but will now be able to operate at 50% capacity and with more slots and table games, which are still limited, per the state’s guidelines, according to a news release from the casino.

The casino’s expanded operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The casino had been closing at 11 p.m. daily.

The Lucky North Club will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The casino’s Oculus Sports Bar, which reopened at 8 a.m. today, and patrons will be allowed to have beverages on the casino floor.

The Blue Square Café remains open for to-go service from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hotel reservations can be booked at 800-477-7747.

