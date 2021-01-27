 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jumer's expanded capacity and operating hours begin Friday
topical alert top story

Jumer's expanded capacity and operating hours begin Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
100120-qc-nws-jumers-02.JPG

Jumer's Casino and Hotel will suspend operations at 11 p.m. Thursday to comply with the state's tiered COVID-19 resurgence mitigation measures.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is set to reopen its sports bar and allow beverages on the casino floor beginning today and then expand its capacity and operating hours beginning Friday — all in accordance with the Phase 4 guidance of Restore Illinois in response to improved COVID-19 conditions in the region.

Jumer’s had been limited to 25% capacity when the casino reopened Jan. 16 but will now be able to operate at 50% capacity and with more slots and table games, which are still limited, per the state’s guidelines, according to a news release from the casino.

The casino’s expanded operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The casino had been closing at 11 p.m. daily.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lucky North Club will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The casino’s Oculus Sports Bar, which reopened at 8 a.m. today, and patrons will be allowed to have beverages on the casino floor.

The Blue Square Café remains open for to-go service from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hotel reservations can be booked at 800-477-7747.

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

GameStop's ascent: Reddit traders vs hedge funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News