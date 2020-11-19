Jumer's to close Thursday night, following state's mitigation plan

Jumer's Casino and Hotel will suspend operations at 11 p.m. Thursday to comply with the state's tiered COVID-19 resurgence mitigation measures.

The Rock Island casino looks "forward to resuming operations at the appropriate time," Delaware North officials said in a statement.

"As always, the safety of our staff and guests is our highest priority, and we will continue to employ our Play It Safe program of sanitation and social distancing protocols when we reopen.

"The Play It Safe program follows best-practice guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help protect the health and safety of our patrons and employees."

This will be the second time this year Jumer's has temporarily halted operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while sports betting began at some Illinois casinos in March 2020, the activity has yet to occur in Rock Island.

"Delaware North is not pursuing sports wagering at Jumer's due to our pending sale of the casino, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021," the company said in a statement.