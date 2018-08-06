Stanley Consultants President and CEO Kate Harris has been elected board chair for the Muscatine-based engineering firm.
Harris, who joined Stanley as president and CEO last year, will replace Gayle Roberts, who recently retired, according to a news release.
Harris has more than 25 years of international experience in construction, engineering and consulting.
"It has been a true pleasure to come into a company that wants to be the best in the best way," Harris said in the release. "Stanley Consultants has a deep and proud legacy of exceptional client and delivery service with values at the heart of who we are and how we operate."
Also last week, Stanley Consultant's board of directors appointed an independent lead director. Bob Uhler, an outside director for the past two years, will take on the role, depending on the board and shareholder election, according to the release.
Energy Business Leader Kevin Cavanagh was elected board director, filling the position vacated by retiring chair of the board Roberts.
Other elections include:
- Chief, Practice and Performance Mike Rothberg was elected board director, filling position left vacant by senior vice president Mike Hunzinger, who completed his term.
- Infrastructure Business Leader Mike Helms was re-elected.
- Construction Services Group Manager Kurt Miller was elected vice president.
- Water Market Operations Lead Jeff Decoteau was elected vice president.
- Senior Project Manager Shane Eckman was elected vice president.
- Senior Project Manager Mike Muhlenhaupt was elected vice president.