After more than 34 years in business, Mike and Diane Kavanaugh are retiring Feb. 1 from Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island.
A party is planned in their honor at the Hilltop 3-8 p.m. Friday. Friends and patrons are invited to wish them well.
Their son, Tim Kavanaugh, who's worked at the bar for about 25 years, is purchasing the business with his longtime friend, Joe O'Malley, and Brian Neff, a CPA. Tim Kavanaugh works full-time for the city of Rock Island as an electrician.
Mike and Diane Kavanaugh have owned the bar since 1984, reinvesting every year to make the Hilltop a destination in Rock Island near Augustana College in the College Hill District, according to the business.
The kitchen is open daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; the overall hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. For more details, call 309-786-9055 or visit kavanaughshilltop.com.