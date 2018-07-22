Retail sales inspired investor perception of consumer strength last week, while earnings reports told of the corporate strength that may result.
As second-quarter company profit reports continue to come out, investors find each one can be a window into the economic landscape. In that week of broadened views, our Quad-City Times Key 15 retreated 28.317 to 2370.52.
Impressive indeed was Monday morning’s retail sales report from the Commerce Department. June sales were up 0.5 percent from May, but importantly up an impressive 6.6 percent over last June. Excluding autos, sales were up 7.1 percent in the past year. The "core," which excludes autos, gasoline, and building materials, was up yet more, up 7.5 percent.
This consumer sector drives about 70 percent of the nation’s output of goods and services, according to economists. So, retailing strength feeds demand that drives output and jobs. Rising employment has given paychecks to more consumers. Rising take-home pay, after income tax cuts, has given more buying power to consumers, as well.
So, manufacturing output then grows, too. That was Tuesday’s release from the Federal Reserve. Manufacturing rebounded in June, following some restriction in May, caused by auto production inhibited by a fire at a major parts supplier. Importantly, that year over year comparison was in this report, too, with 2 percent more goods turned out than one year ago. Auto production, now back in gear, was up a healthy 3.6 percent from last June.
Uncomfortable, however, was the Commerce Department report on housing starts. June housing starts were down 4.2 percent from last June. Single family starts are down a scant 0.2 percent, while multi-family starts are off a steep 13.7 percent.
If we get rid of any one month bump, then the first six months of 2018 saw housing starts up 7.4 percent from the same period of 2017. Much better, right? Still, let’s accept that growth could be slowing. The National Association of Homebuilders recent report says 84 percent of developers cited labor shortages in the building trades, along with the rising cost of building materials as their two biggest problems. We clearly need more building trade workers, young people, are you listening?
Among area companies, the week began with Arconic reporting that they have signed their largest multi-year contract with Boeing, extending a 2014 contract, to supply aluminum sheet and plate for all models produced by Boeing Commercial Airplanes. The deal takes advantage of our Davenport Works’ new think plate stretcher, capable of stretching the thickest aluminum in the world. Wing skins, polished fuselage skins, and wings ribs are all included.
Importantly, it allows Arconic to capture the growth in production seen in Boeing’s model 737 aircraft. Arconic shares leaped $1.82 on Monday, a 10.5 percent one day gain. For the week, Arconic was up $1.64 to $19.02.
Monday, too, brought the latest from the HON Company, the office furniture division of HNI Company. HON introduced a colorful expansion of their office seating product line Solve. A new wave of choices, they say, will make it easier to personalize your workplace with a refined solution. They credit “award-winning all-stars at Deisig Design” for expanding the Solve system with options that cater to varying postures, work styles, and body types. With optional design features and color choices, HON believes the customization can draw yet more buyers.
And, remarkably, tomorrow on Monday, HNI releases second quarter earnings after markets close. A consensus of analysts expect the company to report an earnings decline, which the company will comment on in the report, and discuss in a Tuesday morning conference call. HNI shares were up just $0.11 to close at 39.29 last week.
United Health Group reported earnings Tuesday morning on second quarter revenues that grew 12 percent over last year to $56.1 billion. After any one time adjustments, second quarter earnings per share surged 27.6 percent from $2.46 one year ago to $3.14. Some analysts panned to report, suggesting that a less profitable medical loss ratio for the big insurer could become an issue. The shares fell Tuesday, then rebounded Wednesday. For the week, UnitedHealth, with over 600 employees here, saw their shares retreat $5.97 to 252.72.
3M Company, with Cordova adhesives manufacturing will report on Tuesday, with the consensus of analysts suggesting profits unchanged at $2.58 per share. 3M is a multi-national and should provide us with a window on the world, for hundreds of product lines. Can their sales inspire investors?