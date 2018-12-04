The Davenport-based HAVlife Foundation has selected Kimberly Guy as its president and CEO.
Company officials made the announcement Tuesday, after the board of directors unanimously selected Guy as its leader last month, according to a news release. Guy, of Davenport, has served as board chair for the past three years.
"This is so very exciting for HAVlife and our mission of service," HAVlife Founder Mike Vondran said in the release. "I can’t think of anyone else who would be better for this new leadership role. Her passion for HAVlife and our mission is remarkable."
HAVlife was founded in 2007, in memory of Hunter Aaron Vondran, who died at the age of 13, according to the release. The foundation provides support for at-risk youths, between 10 and 15 years old, throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
The foundation now has three chapters of service, including in the Quad-Cities, Dubuque and Iowa City.
"Kim has served HAVlife and its mission so very well that it was only natural she be selected as our first president/CEO," new board chair Cal Werner said. "We look forward to growing and expanding our service to youth with her day-to-day leadership."
Guy assumed her new role earlier this week, according to the release. She can be reached at 563-676-1830.
