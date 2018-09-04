One of Davenport's oldest strip malls has a fresh, new look.
Last month, city officials and NAI Ruhl Commercial Co. cut a ribbon for the newly renovated Old Town Mall, 903 E. Kimberly Road. The mall, which opened in 1971, has 20 tenants, including national chains such as Chuck E. Cheese, Aaron's Rents and Cosmo-Prof, plus local companies like Q-C Rock Academy and Shield's Sewing and Hungry Hobo.
The more-than-$1 million facade update also included the renovation of the standalone Batteries Plus store, according to the city's announcement.
Rick Weinstein of NAI Ruhl Commercial Co. previously said the last time Old Town was renovated was around 15 years ago. The mall currently has space available for lease, according to the city.