Local media company iHeartMedia has named Kirk Marske as a new program director.

The company operates several broadcast and radio stations across the Quad-Cities. Marske will serve as program director for WOC-AM, as well as be part of the "AM Quad-Cities" program weekly. Marske will replace Dan Kennedy, who retired last month after more than 20 years with the station, according to a news release. 

The news release said Marske is a Moline native and has spent 17 years with iHeart Radio in the Quad-Cities. 

