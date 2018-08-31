Officials of QCR Holdings, Inc., based in Moline, announced Friday that Kurt Gibson will serve as chief executive officer of Community State Bank, in addition to his role as president.
Gibson succeeds Ron Nagel, who will transition to an advisory role and will serve Community State Bank — a subsidiary of QCR Holdings — on a part-time basis beginning next year, according to the announcement.
A seasoned banker with 30 years of commercial lending experience, Gibson joined Community State Bank in 2017 as president and director, according to the news release.
"We deeply appreciate Ron's guidance as CEO of CSB over the past 12 years and his devoted leadership since joining the QCR Holdings family in 2016," QCR President and CEO Doug Hultquist said. "We are very pleased to have Kurt taking over the helm at CSB. His nearly 30 years of banking experience in the Des Moines market and his tenure with CSB provide a strong foundation for his continued success and the growth of our bank."
— Times staff