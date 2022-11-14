Labor groups join forces on bigger training center in East Moline

Members of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Quad-Cities are about to triple their training space.

A new 55,000-square-foot apprenticeship training center is being built at Illinois Route 5 and 4th Street in East Moline. It will replace the current training center at 479 27th Street, East Moline, which has been in use for nearly 30 years.

The Council's training director, Curt Determan, said the long-serving training space was great, but the union was quickly outgrowing it.

"Now we will have the best in technology, and everything will be new," he said.

The building also is producing a partnership as it replaces the existing Millwright Local 2158 Apprenticeship Training Center in Bettendorf.

Both the Carpenters and Millwrights are under the umbrella of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, and Business Manager Jim Bark said the two will join forces under one roof.

"Although our training programs are separate, we feel that by combining in this new state-of-the-art building, we can further improve our training and be much more visible in our community," Determan said. "Both programs offer four-year apprenticeships and advanced training for our journey-level union members."

Millwright has about 1,000 members in its local, Bark said, including about 150 apprentices. As the union looks to grow, he said, the larger training space is essential.

"The demand for manpower all over the country has grown over the last 10 years, and we're just trying to keep up with that demand," he said.

Determan is hopeful the move will be completed by March.