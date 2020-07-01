Last call will come earlier in Rock Island. Mayor Thoms orders bars to close at 2 a.m.

Rock Island bars will now close at 2 a.m.
Mayor Mike Thoms took that executive action this week, in his role as the local liquor control commissioner, to order an earlier closing time of 2 a.m. Previously, bars could stay open until 3 a.m.
“At this very moment, it is temporary strictly because eventually it will take a city council vote, but right now, as liquor control commissioner, I can make it effective immediately,” Thoms said Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s really in relation to COVID-19 and continuing to keep the curve low so we don’t have major problems.”
He also 2 a.m. matches the closing time at Davenport bars.
“This is one further thing that we can standardize and have across the region here,” Thoms said.
When asked specifically about an incident that happened this past weekend in The District, where a fleeing motorist struck a police vehicle and sped away in a vehicle from the crowded bar area, Thoms again reiterated his action is more to do with coronavirus.
“It’s the size of crowd and lack of social distancing going on and mask wearing,” he said.
“The incident that happened last weekend happens in every city and … you can’t prevent all those from happening and, in theory, you can close bars and restaurants at 9 o’clock and still have an issue like that happen so we need to be cautious of those types of incidents, but the big issue is of COVID-19.”
Thoms said he called several bar owners Wednesday about the change and the city was in the process of drafting a news release. It is likely Rock Island City Council will discuss the issue at its regularly scheduled meeting July 27, Thoms said.
“The bar owners have not done anything wrong and this is not a penalty to anyone,” he said. “It’s just new times, new rules.”
Thoms further said, “There’s a good chance we might close some streets at a certain time of night … to help spread people out so there’s a good chance we’ll be closing some streets around The District to allow people to spread out a little more.”
