Last call will come earlier in Rock Island. Mayor Thoms orders bars to close at 2 a.m.

Rock Island bars will now close at 2 a.m.

Mayor Mike Thoms took that executive action this week, in his role as the local liquor control commissioner, to order an earlier closing time of 2 a.m. Previously, bars could stay open until 3 a.m.

“At this very moment, it is temporary strictly because eventually it will take a city council vote, but right now, as liquor control commissioner, I can make it effective immediately,” Thoms said Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s really in relation to COVID-19 and continuing to keep the curve low so we don’t have major problems.”

He also 2 a.m. matches the closing time at Davenport bars.

“This is one further thing that we can standardize and have across the region here,” Thoms said.

When asked specifically about an incident that happened this past weekend in The District, where a fleeing motorist struck a police vehicle and sped away in a vehicle from the crowded bar area, Thoms again reiterated his action is more to do with coronavirus.