Leaders advocate for funding to complete MLK Park in Davenport

The corner of 5th and Brady streets in Davenport is rich with history. Soon, the non-profit Friends of MLK hope to bring more to the table with a park dedicated in Martin Luther King Jr's honor.

Originally, the park was to be built this summer, but the group is $400,000 short of its $1.2 million goal. Ryan Saddler, the organization's CEO, said the project has come with plenty of learning curves, but he is determined to get it built.

"We'll get there," he said, "but we're not going to get there this summer, unfortunately."

Tuesday, Saddler presented to the Scott County Board of Supervisors for their support for a grant. The Friends organization applied for an Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism Program grant, which typically awards between 10% and 20% of projects’ budgets.

As part of the application, Saddler needs the written support of the board of supervisors, which the five members of the board said on Tuesday they supported. Saddler also asked supervisors for a $20,000 match for the grant, which county administrator Mahesh Sharma said the county has the budget to fund.

The city of Davenport, a co-author on the grant and owner of the park land, is already contributing $500,000 in total for the project, Saddler said, and he’ll present in those council chambers in the coming weeks.

The five supervisors agreed Tuesday they supported funding the Friends’ request, which Saddler said he needed within the next 40 days.

But the supervisors will wait to vote on a proposal until the next cycle — in two weeks — once the county’s budget director returns from vacation.

The county usually budgets $50,000 per year dedicated to local projects applying for the Community Attraction and Tourism grant, Budget Director David Farmer wrote in a memo last week. Chair Ken Beck said while he supported the project, he was wary of spending two-thirds of the county’s budget for such grant matches a few weeks into the fiscal year without assurance from the county budget director.

“We need to make sure we have other resources if we go with $20,000 because we don’t want to tell someone else who comes along ‘No’,” Beck said, adding that he supports funding for the project, but wanted a clearer picture from Farmer once he returns on which stream of funding it should come from.

Supervisor Ken Croken disagreed.

“I wish we could act immediately and send a very clear message of support,” Croken said. “So, I would encourage us to move forward on Thursday night.”

Of the money raised so far, about $15,000 has come from private donors, $500,000 from the city of Davenport and the rest from other grants. Support has come in other ways, too. Ascentra Credit Union donated fees to cover the architectural design for the park.

Inside, the park will have a stage, picnic areas, green space and an area for a market to be set up. Saddler is most looking forward to the storytelling aspect.

Panels will line the inside of the park, and feature a series of pictures that tell a historical story. Saddler said the pictures will be centered on a theme, such as Black business, and feature iconic individuals in Davenport. The exhibit will act like a physical story book, and be changed seasonally in order to tell more stories.

"When we first came together as a task force, we wanted a park where people could go to, learning would take place, they could have fun, and they could bring their family," he said.

The displays will not only accomplish that, but help create a new park each time.

The Friends of MLK was originally started as a task force in 2014 by then Mayor Bill Gluba and Pastor Rogers Kirk. The pair wanted to find a way to honor King, who spoke in Davenport in April 1965 when he received the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award from the Diocese of Davenport’s Catholic Interracial Council.

"Our mission was to find a way for the city of Davenport to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King," Saddler said.

The group decided the way to do so was through a park. They looked at several locations, but ultimately decided on 5th and Brady street because of the rich Black history it has.

A saloon opened by Linsey Pitts, a former slave and the first Black businessman in Davenport, mixed-race housing and restaurants, and the jazz club Blue Bird Tavern, where Bix Beiderbecke is rumored to have played, were all on that block.

"It was one of those places in our tethered history of America where Blacks could patronize taverns and things," Saddler said.

But they almost lost the space before they could claim it.

In 2015, a developer had plans to put in apartments in the area. Saddler spoke with Frank Levy of Newbury Living, and ultimately negotiated that Levy would build 24 units instead of 36. The rest of the building was then turned into the MLK Interpretive Center, and would include space for a park.

Fundraising began in 2017, but slowly lost steam over time, Saddler said. In 2020, the group began talking about the park again and by 2021, it was full steam ahead. But, the park goes beyond having a place to play and gather, Saddler said. It's about learning.

"Our campaign theme of this park is honor the past," he said, "build the future."

Learn more about the Friends of MLK here and donate to the park's building fund here.