LeClaire couple renovates century old building, brings four new businesses

The red brick building at 423 Cody Road in LeClaire was a diamond in the rough, but Kimberly and Rodney Collier knew they were just the pair to give it a polish.

Built in 1895 as a house, multiple additions have seen the 100-foot-long building through many transitions over the years, from a general store to a hardware store and most recently Ewoldt's Appliance and TV and Great River Antiques.

Now it's home to four new businesses that are adding to LeClaire's growing retail sector.

A Clinton native, Kimberly Collier first opened her store, Grasshoppers, in 1997. In 2001, it moved to the McAffrey House at 208 N Cody Road. The oldest retail location in the community, Kimberly sold it four years ago. But involvement did not end there for the entrepreneur and her husband.

Over time, the couple purchased, renovated and now own and operate two guest houses in LeClaire. In 2021, they bought the Rambo House at 430 N Cody Road, which is now home to The Market: A Journey to Joy.

In January, the Colliers bought a third guest house, but sold it in order to focus on their latest project — the century-old building across the street.

The 4,900 square foot space was not for sale, but it was being underutilized, Rodney said. He gave the owners a call, offered to buy it, and by July 1, the keys belonged to the Colliers.

"A lot of money, a lot of labor of love and a lot of people have come together," Rodney said.

Initially, the couple did not know what they wanted to do with the building; they just wanted to add to the retail sector in LeClaire. Through Kimberly's business with Grasshoppers, they knew quite a few vendors and quickly came up with a plan to create suites for new businesses to occupy.

But, it wasn't as simple as it sounds. The building had not been used for years,and needed everything under its roof repaired or restored. Everything from plumbing to electrical to HVAC is brand new, but in three of the four spaces, crews have preserved the original hardwood floors. Taking on the endeavor was a big challenge, but Rodney said there was no question they would do whatever they could to preserve it.

"We love old buildings, old properties and trying to maintain the history of what it was before," Rodney said. "This was just one that 99 out of 100 people would have said: This needs to be knocked down."

Kimberly warned the potential renters they would need to, "use some vision" when they first showed them the spaces, but all were happy to take a leap of faith. With a new coat of white paint and now four storefronts, the building is unrecognizable from before. Kimberly said she hopes the refresh will be a great starting point for entrepreneurs in the area.

"We know how much we love running our businesses and now we can open the doors for other people to love it as much as we do," she said.

In the first space at 423 Cody Road is Cody Rose Flower Co. owned by Natasha Wahlig. After 12 years working out of her kitchen, Wahlig said she and her family were ready for her to move into a space of her own.

While working for a different company, Wahlig was setting up for an event at a business down the street. She mentioned she was looking for a commercial space and the owner put her in touch with the Colliers. Within days, negotiations began and Wahlig moved in as soon as she could.

The full-service flower shop will offer bouquet-making classes and free delivery in LeClaire. The doors will be ready to open Oct. 20, she said.

All four spaces are connected by sliding barn doors to make shopping easier. Next door at 425 Cody Road will be The Market: A Journey to Joy. Owner Katie Thompson already has a location across the street, but will occupy another space for boutique-style clothing. The new location is expected to open in November.

In the third storefront at 427 Cody Road will be Nest Modern General Store. Olivia Soseman co-owns the store with her husband, Steven. The pair are first-time entrepreneurs and are looking forward to introducing the concept of a "modern day" general store to the community when they open the doors next Friday.

"I am inspired by bigger cities and their shopping. I love all the creative shops in LeClaire, but I wanted to put my own spin on things," she said.

The store will have everything from meats and cheeses to small gifts and kids' items. Next door at 429 Cody Road, Jennifer and KC Cupp are opening the second location of their business, Buttercupp Candles. The couple met the Colliers when they sold their candles in Kimberly's store, Grasshoppers.

KC Cupp said their new digs will have a candle bar where visitors can choose from more than 100 scents to create something unique to take home. Their Moline location offers the same service, but the new LeClaire store will have twice the room. Joining a building full of entrepreneurs was a big pull for them, too.

"I love that the building is open, so they can shop from store to store," Jennifer said.

Having like-minded people around while they get started on their footprint in the community has created a pride in ownership too.

"Our purpose is to help people relax and enjoy life, so to be able to make that happen in the community of LeClaire is just great," KC said.