To start a farm, you need equipment. To get equipment, you need capital. To get capital, you need to use that equipment. It's a never-ending process, but a LeClaire man decided there had to be a better way.

So, he made one.

Ten years ago, Nathan Greuel came up with an idea for his online marketplace, Haggle. The original concept was a social-networking platform for farmers to trade tips, services and/or equipment.

As Greuel spoke with potential customers, though, conversations shifted to how they might get more out of their own investments in equipment and machinery. So, he tweaked the idea over time, and it went from a social networking site to an equipment-access app.

Now, he describes it as an agricultural Airbnb. It's simple: Those with equipment or services list them on the site, and those in need can either borrow, buy or book.

Originally from the Macomb area, Greuel was around farming all of his life and spent 15 years of his professional career working for John Deere, then for Case. He became aware of a problem with the agricultural equipment model: Machinery is exceedingly expensive but gets limited use.

“You only utilize that equipment maybe three-to-five percent of the year. For the most part, that equipment sits in the shed," he said.

The process seemed inefficient for an idle asset. Through Haggle, though, farmers can earn a passive income on their investments. One option through Haggle, for instance, is bartering — exchanging something of equal value without cash or loans.

"We've heard some really cool stories around a farmer who put up a grain bin and instead of paying in cash to put up the grain bin, he paid in bushels of corn," he said.

Dan O'Hearn is a farmer in Vermont, IL., who was one of Greuel's childhood friends. He wanted to support Greuel's idea, but he also found value as a consumer.

"For a long time as a farmer and growing up, I watched my dad do this. You reach out in the community and in your farmer network if there was something you needed help with," O'Hearn said. "I think Haggle provides an opportunity for people who have moved into a new area who have not developed those contacts yet."

Michael Delaney, a farmer in LaMotte, IA, agreed, saying it's difficult to know who has specific tools.

"It streamlines the whole process, because without that, you would have to know a certain individual has this specific piece of equipment," he said.

Also a credit, Delaney said, Haggle offers him a chance to make extra income on equipment that is sitting in his own shed.

"This website will in turn allow me to make some money ... and make a cash flow easier if we can get a couple of guys to rent (equipment) out," he said.

Exchange of labor will be another emerging trend, Greuel predicted, using the example that someone could borrow a planter in exchange for a couple of hours of working in the owner's field.

"Bartering is really an important piece of Haggle's business in the ability to acquire something that you want, with the things that you have," Greuel said.

To get the app off the ground, he applied for a kick-start grant. When he got it, he pitched the idea to two more start-ups, who awarded him even more funding, allowing him to begin developing the software for Haggle.

During that start-up period, he applied to the Venture School at the University of Iowa. There, students and professors work with new entrepreneurs.

He was paired with five students during last fall's semester and another five in the current semester. Their role is to do research for Haggle, looking for markets the app can potentially tap into.

The students also worked with Greuel on a marketing campaign. The team discovered that younger people represent a large share of his potential customers, and the best way to reach them is through social media. Without the students, he said, choosing the right direction for a marketing campaign would have taken years.

“They ended up surveying 1,000 customers total and ended up calling 87 cooperators and customers. That’s just stuff that’s free to me but it's so useful, because you’ve got these students at your disposal that are eager and they’re hungry," he said.

When the semester is over, the students get a reference from Greuel and experience with a start-up company to add to their resume.

Jeralyn Westercamp, economic development manager for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at the University of Iowa, said the program is a "win-win-win."

The business gets free consulting, students have the opportunity to do work with a real company and the community can take advantage of the resources.

"That's why we're here — to use all these incredible resources that we have at our disposal and share them with our students and our community," Westercamp said.

The students are backed up by faculty, who help with implementation and social media strategies. Mentors also are available for the clients, who usually are first-time business owners.

"We're really here for both parties and it's really just an incredible opportunity," she said.

"Entrepreneurship: Business Consulting", is a required class for some majors at the University of Iowa, but not all. Any student can sign up for the class and anyone in the state can sign up for Venture School.

When he first went to the students, Greuel said, his idea for the startup was that it could be used for big pieces of equipment, such as combines and plows. After digging into his idea, though, his students realized there was another market to be tapped.

In their report, the students indicated that the market needed to focus more on residential needs than big agriculture. Things like mowers, chainsaws and weed eaters were in high demand, they said.

"I think what it will allow us to do is grow a little bit quicker and get more transactions on the platform," Greuel said.

Right now, Haggle is a pre-revenue, prototype application. But it still can be used. About 40 people are signed up in the pilot, and Greuel is focusing on them. Moving equipment, especially large machinery, is difficult. For now, he is testing his app on an area of west central Illinois and another pocket in the Bellevue area.

“It’s not constrained by any means, but were trying to look at pockets of farm communities that can use it as a small beta test," he said.

During the testing period, Greuel is targeting 15 platform interactions. When he has achieved his numbers, he has been assured, additional venture-capital funding will become available.

For a timeline, he hopes to have more data available by summer, so his next round of Venture students have more data to help fully launch Haggle and invite farmers and non-farmers to begin buying, borrowing and booking.