A LeClaire woman hopes to raise $30,000 to fund her new line of convenient one-piece swimsuits.
Tuesday, owner Elyce Billany launched a Kickstarter campaign for her new fashion business, Byoot Company. The money would help her fund the first production of a line of one-piece swimsuits, which are designed with buttons down each side so they can easily be taken off, she said.
Billany, who previously operated a natural soap company with her husband, went on vacation after she learned she was pregnant. But instead of laying on the beach, she found herself in the restroom for most of the trip.
Frustrated with the traditional one-piece design, and unable to find a more practical swimsuit online, Billany chose to design her own. Now, she’s working with a manufacturer in New York City, but will continue operating the business in the Quad-Cities.
One day after the launch, Billany had raised close to $3,000. For more information, visit the Byoot Company website.
—Sarah Ritter