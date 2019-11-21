Ledbetter Trucking and Excavating violated wage law in Moline project; has paid backpay to workers affected

Ledbetter Trucking and Excavating, a Rock Island-based company, recently paid a fine and backpay for violating the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act.
According to a Sept. 26 Illinois Department of Labor violation order, the company was found to owe Rock Island County workers a total of $8,416.54 for a project that occurred in Moline.
It was not immediately clear on what project the issue occurred.
The violation also carried a penalty of $1,683.31.
That total, $10,099.85, has been paid in full, a state department of labor spokesman said this week, and the case is now closed.