Lee CEO: Second quarter "solid," future is positive

Lee Enterprises Inc., which owns the Quad-City Times, The Dispatch-Rock Island Argus and The Muscatine Journal, among its holdings in 77 markets, announced second quarter results Thursday that company president and CEO Kevin Mowbray termed “solid.”
The second quarter ended as the COVID-19 crisis was beginning the the Quad-Cities.
Mowbray said COVID-19 caused a significant and immediate impact on the Davenport-based company.
"Our main priorities in the response to the pandemic were to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, our advertisers and our consumers, while also continuing to deliver vital news and information to customers in our local markets.” Mowbray said.“Our newsrooms play a crucial role in providing intensely local coverage of critical issues, and we are incredibly proud of our employees across the company during this challenging time.”
Mowbray said there are positive trends, including a COVID-19 relief grant program that attracted advertisers, digital subscriptions beating the company’s growth expectations, the growth of TownNews, the company's business unit that offers digital publishing to media companies, and the positive effects of the acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway's media companies.
In a conference call, Mowbray said 4,400 advertisers — the majority new to Lee — applied for the grant program, which will give out $26 million. Lee expects to earn more than $7 million from the program by the end of July.
“The feedback on this program has been overwhelmingly positive,” Mowbray said. “The majority of these advertisers are not currently active customers. It gives us a lot of optimism.”
Mowbray’s outlook for the future sounded strong as well.
“The combination of short-term and long-term actions taken now strengthens our local market position, and now more than ever, we believe that our compelling local content, strong audiences and audience engagement, and best-in-class operators, will allow us to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.” Mowbray said.
Other highlights:
Digital subscriptions topped 200,000 across the organization, an increase of more than 91% over the second quarter a year ago, and “a trend exceeding our expectations.”
TownNews' revenue increased 11.1% on a standalone basis and totaled more than $24 million over the last 12 months. It continues to gain market share, he said.
The company expects to realize more than $100 million of cost synergies from the B-H acquisition by the end of fiscal year 2021.
About 44% of Lee’s total revenues are in subscription or contract based, “including our subscription revenue and TownNews.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.