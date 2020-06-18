Lee CEO: Second quarter "solid," future is positive

In a conference call, Mowbray said 4,400 advertisers — the majority new to Lee — applied for the grant program, which will give out $26 million. Lee expects to earn more than $7 million from the program by the end of July.

“The feedback on this program has been overwhelmingly positive,” Mowbray said. “The majority of these advertisers are not currently active customers. It gives us a lot of optimism.”

Mowbray’s outlook for the future sounded strong as well.

“The combination of short-term and long-term actions taken now strengthens our local market position, and now more than ever, we believe that our compelling local content, strong audiences and audience engagement, and best-in-class operators, will allow us to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.” Mowbray said.

Other highlights:

Digital subscriptions topped 200,000 across the organization, an increase of more than 91% over the second quarter a year ago, and “a trend exceeding our expectations.”

TownNews' revenue increased 11.1% on a standalone basis and totaled more than $24 million over the last 12 months. It continues to gain market share, he said.