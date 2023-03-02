Lee Enterprises reported preliminary first- quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ended December 25, 2022.

“Lee delivered strong first-quarter digital growth with consistent execution of our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy,” Kevin Mowbray, president/CEO, said. “We are pleased with our impressive digital subscription growth, and digital subscribers now total 564,000, a 25% increase over the prior year. We are also driving higher rates as revenue from digital subscriptions was up 56% in the quarter. Digital advertising revenue increased 12%, with Amplified Digital revenue growth of 45%."

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, supplied the following details in its report:

First quarter highlights

• Total operating revenue of $185 million.

• Total Digital Revenue of $65 million, a 17% increase over the prior year, which represented 35% of the total operating revenue.

• Digital-only subscription revenue increased 56% in the first quarter compared with the same quarter last year because of a 25% increase in digital-only subscribers and increases in average rates.

• Digital advertising and marketing services revenue represented 53% of the total advertising revenue and totaled $48 million, a 12% increase over the prior year. Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified Digital fueled the growth, with quarterly revenue of $21 million, a 45% increase compared to the prior year.

• TownNews rebranded as BLOX Digital, reflecting rapid growth of the leading provider of digital solutions for media organizations and expansion into attractive new markets.

• Digital services revenue, which is predominantly BLOX Digital, totaled $5 million in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at BLOX Digital totaled $8 million, an 18% increase over the prior year.

• Operating expenses totaled $176 million and Cash Costs were down 5%.

• Net income totaled $2 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $18 million.

2023 Fiscal Year Outlook

Total Digital Revenue $270 million (+13% YOY) - $285 million (+19% YOY)

Digital-only Subscribers 632,000 (+19% YOY)

Adjusted EBITDA $94 million (-2% YOY) - $100 million (+4% YOY)

Debt and Free Cash Flow: "The Company has $463 million of debt outstanding under our Credit Agreement with BH Finance. The financing has favorable terms, including a 25-year maturity, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, no fixed principal payments, and no financial performance covenants."

As of and for the period ended Dec. 25, 2022

• The principal amount of debt totaled $462.6 million.

• Cash on the balance sheet totaled $18.3 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $444.3 million.

• Capital expenditures totaled $1.2 million in the 13 weeks ended Dec. 25, 2022. For 2023, we expect cash paid for capital expenditures to total less than $12 million.

• For 2023, we expect cash paid for income taxes to total between $7 million and $11 million.

• We do not expect any material pension contributions in the fiscal year as our plans are fully funded in the aggregate.