A digital focus has kept numbers up for Lee Enterprises.

In the second quarter, the company reported total operating revenue at $171 million. The total digital revenue hit $65 million, a 12% increase from the same time last year. Digital revenue now represents 38% of Lee Enterprises' total operating revenue.

Lee Enterprises is the parent company of the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said in a press release the results were encouraging and showed a solid pace of growth.

“Our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy is driving digital revenue growth, transforming the mix of our top line revenue, and positioning us towards a vibrant, sustainable, and profitable digital model," he said. "We remain steadfast investing in our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy that is driving digital revenue growth. At the same time, due to the soft advertising environment, particularly on the print side, we reset our print cost structure, providing an additional $76 million of cost benefit."

Digital-only subscription revenue increased 39% from last year in the second quarter, due to a 21% increase in digital-only subscribers and an increase in rates. At the end of March, Lee reported 596,000 digital-only subscribers.

Digital advertising and marketing services revenue represented 60% of advertising revenue and totaled $46 million, a 7% increase from the year prior. Digital marketing revenue at Amplified Digital® fueled the growth, with quarterly revenue of $22 million, a 20% increase compared to the year before.

Digital services revenue, predominantly BLOX Digital, totaled $5 million in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at BLOX Digital totaled $8 million, which represents a 10% increase over the prior year.

Operating expenses totaled $169 million and Cash Costs totaled $158 million, a 13% and 10% decrease compared to the prior year, respectively. Net loss totaled $5 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $14 million.

“The strong performance in the quarter has us on track to achieve all of our fiscal year guidance including digital subscriptions, digital revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and has us well positioned to drive value for our stakeholders,” Mowbray added.

