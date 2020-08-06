Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today reported third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results for the period ended June 28, 2020.
The report reflects operating results of Lee including actual GAAP results, which reflect a full quarter and year to date period of Legacy Lee results and 15 weeks of results of BHMG and Buffalo, pro forma results, which reflect the consolidated operations, adjusted as if Lee had owned BHMG and Buffalo for the entire period presented, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is our non-GAAP measure of operating results, calculated based on actual results (with 15 weeks included in the 39 weeks ended June 28, 2020) and on a pro forma basis (assuming BHMG and Buffalo were owned for the entire period).
“We remain committed to providing high quality, trusted local news to our huge audiences and supporting our local advertisers during these uncertain times”, said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is vital in our local markets to have a strong, local voice covering critical issues, and our newsrooms are steadfast in that endeavor. I am incredibly proud of the way our organization has responded in the current circumstances,” Mowbray added.
“We are pleased with our third quarter operating results, despite the significant disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. We exceeded the high end of our revenue outlook and also exceeded the high end of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook. Revenue from subscriptions and TownNews were strong and stable in the third quarter. These revenue streams are predominately contract-based and represented more than half of our total operating revenue in the quarter,” said Mowbray.
“As we evaluate our post pandemic operating strategy, we are focused on strategic innovations that meet the needs of our readers and advertisers. To that end, our digital only subscriber base now totals 222,000, a 35.1% annualized increase over the March 2020 subscriber base and a 72.9% increase over June of last year, on a pro forma basis. We expect to continuously grow our digital only subscriber base,” Mowbray added.
“We continue to support advertisers in our local markets with the matching grant program, an initiative that generated $4.6 million of advertising revenue in the quarter,” Mowbray added. “While advertising revenue continues to be off historical trends, we did see continuous and substantial improvement each month throughout the quarter, and are seeing that continue into July,” Mowbray added.
Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, said, “We generated $36.7 million of Excess Cash Flow in the third quarter which was used to repay debt in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we made significant progress on our business transformation initiatives and remain highly confident in our ability to achieve $100 million in cost synergies by the end of fiscal year 2021.
Third Quarter Operating Results
• Operating revenue totaled $182.5 million, an increase of 43.4%, as a result of acquired revenue of $91.2 million from BHMG and Buffalo, offset by the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Total operating revenue on a pro forma basis decreased 25.0% in the quarter.
• Subscription revenue totaled $88.5 million, an increase of 89.9%, including the impact of acquisitions. Subscription revenue represented 48.5% of total operating revenue.
• TownNews revenue increased 7.7% on a standalone basis and totaled $24.6 million over the last twelve months.
• Advertising revenue increased 18.3% including the impact of acquisitions and totaled $77.8 million. Pro forma advertising revenue declined 39.4% as a result of the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Digital advertising and marketing services revenue totaled $25.8 million, or 33.1% of total advertising revenue. Legacy Lee digital advertising represents 45.9% of total advertising revenue.
• Total digital revenue was $42.4 million, representing 23.2% of operating revenue.
• Digital only subscribers totaled nearly 222,000, with a 72.9% increase over the prior year at Legacy Lee, and page views were up 8.4%, excluding acquisitions and including MNI and TNI.
• Operating expenses increased 57.9% due to the impacts of the acquisitions, offset by continued business transformation efforts. Pro forma Cash Costs declined 21.8%, due to the combination of temporary and permanent cost actions taken in the quarter in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Adjusted EBITDA totaled $26.3 million, $2.8 million higher than the upper bound of our previous outlook.
Year-To-Date Operating Results
• Operating revenue totaled $426.2 million in the 39 weeks ended June 28, 2020, an increase of 10.4%, as a result of acquired revenue of $105.8 million, partially offset by continuing declines of print trends and negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Total operating revenue on a pro forma basis was $621.5 million.
• Operating expenses increased 16.6%, as a result of $98.3 million in acquired operating expenses, offset by continued business transformation efforts. Pro forma Cash Costs declined 13.9%.
• Adjusted EBITDA totaled $71.8 million. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA totaled $97.0 million.
Debt and Liquidity
On March 16, 2020, the Company closed on the comprehensive refinancing of all of its outstanding debt. The $576 million in financing has a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, mandatory payments based on the Company’s Excess Cash Flow (as defined in the credit agreement), no financial performance covenants and a 25-year maturity.
As of and for the 13-weeks ended June 28, 2020:
• Cash on the balance sheet totaled $56.7 million.
• Excess Cash Flow for the third quarter totaled $36.7 million and was used to repay debt in the fourth quarter.
• The principal amount of debt was $576.0 million.
• Capital expenditures totaled $1.5 million.
• No pension contributions were made in the quarter.
In response to the pandemic, the Company has focused on preserving liquidity and took the following actions:
• Reduced expenses in the third quarter by more than $10.0 million through furloughs and compensation reductions, reductions in force, and cancelling all non-essential spending.
• Reduced capital expenditures for fiscal year 2020 by more than 25%.
• Eliminated pension contributions for the remainder of the fiscal year by taking advantage of funding deferral provided in the CARES Act.
• Deferred payment of FICA payroll taxes, as allowed by the CARES Act.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.
