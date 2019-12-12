Lee Enterprises revenue down, but company sees growth in digital revenue and subscriptions

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a provider of local news and information and a major platform for advertising in 50 markets, today reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended September 29, 2019.
Fourth quarter highlights include:
You have free articles remaining.
- Total digital revenue was $36.2 million and represented 29.3% of our operating revenue.
- Digital advertising revenue on a same property basis increased 2.5% in the quarter and represented 41% of total advertising revenue.
- Revenue at TownNews increased 10.7% in the fourth quarter, excluding the 53rd week of operations in 2018, and revenue over the last twelve months totaled $22.6 million.
- Subscription revenue on a same property basis decreased 4.6% in the quarter. Digital only subscribers increased 79.1% and now total 91,000.
- Total revenues were $123.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $139.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and the 53rd week of operations last year, total revenue on a same property basis decreased 8.2%.
- Net income totaled $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $31.1 million.
"We made great progress on our digital transformation in 2019, as we saw positive results in digital advertising, continued double-digit growth at TownNews and solid digital-only subscriber growth,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.
This story will be updated.
Quad-City Times