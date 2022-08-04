Lee reports big digital gains in earnings report

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises remains the nation's fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and its third-quarter results show big gains in digital advertising and subscriptions.

“Our third quarter results once again demonstrate the success of our Three Pillar Digital Growth strategy to transform Lee Enterprises to a vibrant, digital-centric company,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. “With our substantial third quarter digital growth, we exceeded our full year targets in digital subscriptions, digital subscription revenue, and Amplified Digital revenue a full quarter ahead of schedule, and we remain positioned to finish the year strong.”

Digital advertising and marketing services revenue reached an inflection point, now representing 51% of $46 million in total advertising revenue.

Amplified Digital revenue continues to grow, up 74% in the quarter, and totaled $66 million over the last 12 months, exceeding the year-end target of $65 million.

Key Financial Highlights:

• Total operating revenue of $195 million.

• Total Digital Revenue was $61 million

• Digital-only subscription revenue increased 50% in the third quarter

• Digital services revenue, which is predominantly TownNews, totaled $4 million in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews totaled $8 million, up 17% over the prior year.

• Operating expenses totaled $190 million and cash costs were up 1%

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Lee expects digital subscription revenueto be up 44% over the previous year, digital advertising and marketing revenue up 28%, and total digital revenue up 27%.