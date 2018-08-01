Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 49 markets, has selected Corporate Controller Timothy R. Millage as vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Millage succeeds Ron Mayo, who resigned in June of this year.
Lee Executive Chairman Mary Junck said Millage’s experience and success with the company have equipped him for his new role.
“Tim has been instrumental in many of our top business initiatives since joining the company,” Junck said. “His work was invaluable during our two most recent refinancing events, and he has been heavily involved with our divestitures and acquisitions. He is very well prepared for this next step in his career.”
Millage joined Lee in 2010 as assistant corporate controller. He was named the company‘s corporate controller in 2012.
“Tim has proven himself as an effective leader and sound financial strategist since being named our corporate controller,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. “His time as interim chief financial officer confirmed that he will be an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team as we continue to transform our business and seek new opportunities for growth, such as the management of BH Media Group.”
Before joining Lee, Millage was an audit manager with Deloitte, LLP, after serving as a senior auditor. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting & Finance from the University of Iowa.
Millage and his wife, Kim, have four children.